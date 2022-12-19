Another ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Has Split

“Bachelor in Paradise” is known for creating plenty of lasting relationships, but not all couples make it to their wedding day. Recently, a season 8 pair revealed their romance was over, and it likely does not surprise many “Bachelor Nation” fans to learn this relationship fizzled out already. The relationship between Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengistu was not a smooth one, but they made it seem their real-world romance continued after leaving the beach. Now, however, it seems they are done for good.

Kira Mengistu Confirmed She & Romeo Alexander Had Split

During season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” viewers watched as Mengistu and Jill Chen battled over Alexander. Eventually, Mengistu departed Paradise and later returned to try to reconnect with Jacob Rapini. When that didn’t work, she chatted with Alexander and talked him into leaving with her.

Mengistu and Alexander shared a few updates on social media as their romance seemingly blossomed in the real world. On December 16, however, she revealed a change in the couple’s status. As Reddit shared, Mengistu took to her Instagram stories and acknowledged, “Romeo and I have gone our separate ways.” She also cryptically noted, “Sometimes you shouldn’t give people a second chance to disappoint you.”

Alexander Had Already Spilled the Tea

On Reddit, several “Bachelor in Paradise” fans pointed out Alexander had recently joined the “Fearlessly Authentic” podcast and talked about Mengistu. The December 15 podcast episode may have gone unnoticed by much of “Bachelor Nation,” but Alexander dropped quite a bit of tea during his hour with the host. Mengistu’s Instagram story came out after the podcast was released, and that timing seemingly explains the wording she chose.

Alexander talked about the early days of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and admitted Mengistu had been “getting up in my face” and he felt a lot of pressure from her. When she asked him to leave with her, he acknowledged he was quite reluctant to say yes. After leaving Mexico, Alexander detailed, “We did go on a date, we tried, we gave it a go,” but it doesn’t seem much ever developed. He lived in New York and traveled abroad for a while, and she moved to Los Angeles. They reunited when he was visiting California, but again, he said he felt uncomfortable with the pressure he says he felt from Mengistu.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star revealed there were “some inauthentic moments that I’m not happy about, not proud of,” with the duo intentionally giving fans the impression they were a solid romantic couple. Alexander noted it was “a weird thing to navigate,” and he “thought I could be slick” in answering questions about the relationship.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Had Plenty to Say in Response

Alexander also noted when the two were ready to acknowledge they were not together, “there was even talk about how ‘oh no, the breakup should be extended and dramatic, theatrical.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star claimed Mengistu wanted the reveal of their split to “mimic previous successful breakups.” On Reddit, a number of “Bachelor” fans sided with her after hearing him on the podcast.

“He had the opportunity to speak nicely of her and just say I just realized we weren’t compatible. Assuming she listened to this podcast, it explains her response here,” one Redditor noted.

“Awww I actually rooted for them,” shared another.

“Kira g-i-r-lllll, when you’re good and ready, we’ll be here for you to spill the tea,” someone else teased.

“Honestly, I thought it was a fake relationship for the laughs. Oops,” added another person reacting to Mengistu’s post.

“Good news is, she’s messy so we will know exactly what he allegedly did the second she can get on a podcast lol,” joked another “Bachelor in Paradise” fan.