She Said/She Said: Kira & Jill Talk About What Happened with Romeo Before ‘BIP’

It didn’t take long for the drama to spark up on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” At the heart of the turmoil was the love triangle between Kira Mengistu, Jill Chin and Romeo Alexander; a fire which seemed to have been lit before any of the Bachelor Nation alums hit the beach.

Both Chin and Mengistu, who met on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” alluded to having a prior connection with Alexander in between seasons. Alexander was introduced to audiences on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Confusion and controversy ensued when both Chin and Mengistu showed romantic interest in Alexander, and he went back and forth between them before choosing to pursue Chin. He had to blatantly tell Mengistu that he was interested in Chin after subtle hints failed to sink in. Not surprisingly, Mengistu was not happy about this development.

Megistu confronted Chin on the beach, accusing her of gaslighting her. She also said that Chin had been “slut shaming” her. The former friends then walked away separately in anger and tears.

Clearly, all of this emotion did not come just from paradise. There was some backstory that need to be revealed for it to all make sense. Chin and Mengistu recently went on separate podcasts to explain their side of the story, and to clarify what their relationships were like with Alexander prior to filming BIP.

Kira Mengistu Told Her Side on “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation”

On October 6, Mengistu sat down with “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation” podcast hosts and former Bachelorette cast members, Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo. She had a lot to say about the love triangle and how the drama started.

Mengistu first explained that she and Alexander went to Harvard together, but they were only acquaintances at the time. Mengistu is a “Physician with a strong interest in medical technology, alternative care models and global health” according to LinkedIn. Alexander has a PhD and works as Senior Data Scientist, his LinkedIn profile says.

Although the two brainiacs didn’t interact much in college, according to Mengistu “I recognized him when the cast list for ‘Bachelorette’ came out. After I got on the show, he and I reconnected and texted about it and got friendlier.” Their friendship ramped up during the off season.

“In the New York scene, I would visit a lot. I was living in Philly at the time, but I would visit New York a lot.” Mengistu explained. “I would hang out with him. He likes to have fun, I like to have fun, so we would hang out together.”

In fact, Mengistu, Chin and Alexander were all friends. The outspoken physician stated, “Jill and him were texting and talking a lot. She denied that she liked him. I explicitly asked if she was into Romeo and she said, ‘No, definitely not.’”

Although Mengistu admits she and Alexander had a “flirty” relationship, it was primarily platonic until one night when they made out at a club. When Chin found out about it, she was upset. “That clued me in that she may like him as more than a friend,” Mengistu said. “If he was just a friend, she wouldn’t care that I kissed him. Going into ‘Paradise,’ I had no idea if she wanted to pursue him or not, though.”

Jill Chin Shared Her Side on “Here for the Right Reasons”

Video Video related to she said/she said: kira & jill talk about what happened with romeo before ‘bip’ 2022-10-09T13:59:14-04:00

Also on October 6, Chin told her side of the story on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. She said she was aware that Mengistu and Alexander went to Harvard together, but she didn’t think they knew each other at all.

Chin also revealed “I was actually with Kira when we met Romeo. Kira and I were really good friends…we were in New York and we met up with Romeo and then it was pretty clear that there was some flirtation going on between Romeo and I.” Although Chin concurs with Mengistu that she initially said she was not romantically interested in Alexander, that changed as she got to know him better, she said.

“It was obvious that there were feelings on both sides, but we had never crossed the line,” Chin revealed on the podcast. “We never went on a date, we never kissed each other. I was purposefully just keeping that really separate cause that gets, like, super messy.”

Chin continued, “Then I found out that Romeo and Kira had kissed in the club. Romeo told me, but Kira hadn’t told me, and I was really hurt by that cause I was really close with them.” Although they mended fences before hitting the beach, both women were still harboring romantic interest in Alexander. Although neither knew what to expect when they saw him in Paradise, they clearly were not anticipating the fallout that ensued when Alexander chose to pursue Chin.

Chin told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that she was “really taken aback” when Mengistu confronted her and made accusations of gaslighting and slut shaming. Chin explained, “I’m so nonconfrontational and so just to have that happen on the first night was really jarring to me.”

Mengistu ended up getting sent home after the first rose ceremony, and according to Us Weekly, the two women have not spoken to each other since.

