Video Shows Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Dancing With Leslie Fhima at ‘Golden Wedding’

A former “Bachelor” lead took a turn on the “golden wedding” dance floor with finalist Leslie Fhima, and the moment was captured on video.

Other wedding attendees appeared to be enjoying the moment in video and photos, which showed them smiling and with cell phones out.

Higgins arrived solo to the “golden wedding” without his wife, but he had an explanation why.

As for Fhima, she posted photos showing her dancing on her Instagram page and wrote, “Golden Wedding was so so fun! Love seeing all my friends and Bachelor Nation Alumni!” One of the photos shows her dancing with Higgins. Fhima also posted photos showing her in other scenes on the dance floor and in a selfie with other “Golden Bachelor” contestants, former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, and others.

Fans praised Fhima for attending the golden wedding in the comment thread. “You’re Brave & Classy, good for you!” one person wrote.

The Video Shows Ben Higgins Dancing With Leslie Fhima During the ‘Golden Wedding’ Reception

Ben Higgins and Leslie Fhima breaking it down at the #GoldenWedding pic.twitter.com/ZlacbTrXSw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 5, 2024

The video shows Higgins and Fhima engaged in a fast dance at the reception. “Ben Higgins and Leslie Fhima breaking it down at the #GoldenWedding,” wrote Deadline Hollywood, sharing the video on X.

Higgins is married to Jessica Clarke. He went solo to the “golden wedding,” explaining in a January 5 Instagram story why his wife didn’t attend.

“She could not get off work because she runs a crazy busy skin clinic,” Ben wrote, according to US Weekly. “And she really cares about her clients and seeing them as often as they need!”

Clarke “wanted to be there but I had to represent the Higgins at The Golden Wedding!” he wrote, adding that he was “back home with her and Waylon now!” referring to their dog.

Higgins met Clarke through Instagram. “She’s a very kind, pure, emphatic and supportive person in general. And she’s not only like that to me. I’m part of that, but she’s like that to everybody around her,” Higgins told US Weekly about Clarke in 2019. “She challenges me to be more empathetic, more loving, more caring, more kind as well. So I’m very happy.”

Ben Higgins & His Wife Have Shared Posts About Each Other Recently on Instagram

Clarke shared a tribute to 2023 that contains scenes with Higgins on her Instagram page. “2023 was wild and adventurous and fun! So much travel and experiences and behind the scenes I learned a lot about myself. For 2024, I came up with the word ‘peace.’ I’m hoping to find peace and a balance this year,” she wrote.

Her last photo share of Higgins came December 4, when she wrote, “The one where you’re in Us Weekly but the photo is of Ben on the toilet and the subject is him showing me different bathrooms (see last photo).”

On December 5, Higgins shared a photo of the couple’s wedding and wrote, “Me: @jessclarke_ what are you wanting for dinner tonight. Jessica: well I was thinking I could make some Mac and cheese. Me: see my reaction in photo above. Gosh I love marriage.”

