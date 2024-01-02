Leslie Fhima Shares Unexpected Way She Spent Her Birthday

“The Golden Bachelor” star Leslie Fhima was left heartbroken at the end of Gerry Turner’s season when she came up just short of receiving his final rose. Fans fell in love with Fhima, and many have been rooting for her to become the first “Golden Bachelorette” lead. Heading into the New Year, Fhima revealed she had an unexpected health issue derail her holiday plans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Was Hospitalized on Her Birthday

On December 31, Fhima took to her Instagram Stories to share the scoop with “The Golden Bachelor” fans. She was in a hospital gown, resting in a hospital bed, as she recorded a quick video for her followers.

She teasingly noted she knew everybody had been eager to know what she had done for her 65th birthday. According to ScreenRant, Fhima’s birthday was December 28.

Fhima revealed she spent her birthday in the hospital because she had a bowel blockage. “The Golden Bachelor” star was experiencing severe cramping, so she went to the emergency room. Doctors determined she had a blockage and needed surgery.

“Yeah, if you have severe stomach issues, don’t wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did,” Fhima quipped. She explained that apparently, scar tissue from an appendectomy she had at the age of 18 contributed to the issue that landed her in the hospital for her birthday.

Fhima wished everybody a Happy New Year and shared she expected to be released shortly after making the video. She was eager to head home to her dog, and told “The Golden Bachelor” fans, “I just wanted to say, this is where I am, and this is where I’m leaving. Very soon.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Wished Fhima a Speedy Recovery & Happy Birthday

Fhima received plenty of love for her birthday as well as big wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I’m sorry you had to spend your birthday in the hospital. I hope you have a speedy recovery,” one “Golden Bachelor” fan wrote on Reddit.

Another Redditor wrote, “We are here for you Leslie. Happy Birthday!!! Happy New Year!!!”

“Hope she feels better soon. I really want her to be happy,” added another.

An additional comment read, “Oh my goodness! Easy does it Leslie. Wishing you health in the coming year!”

“I love Leslie so much ugh she deserves the best,” someone else shared.

Several Redditors shared stories of people they knew personally who had similar medical issues. A few “Golden Bachelor” fans suggested this medical situation gave Fhima a good excuse to avoid the big upcoming wedding.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are tying the knot in a live ABC televised wedding event on January 4. Plenty of “The Golden Bachelor” stars will be there, and some fans have wondered if Fhima would attend.

It is unknown whether or not Fhima was invited or planned to attend Turner and Nist’s wedding. If she is not there, however, this surgery probably gives her a good reason to skip it.

One Redditor joked, “Best get out of wedding card ever. Glad she’s okay!”