‘Bachelor’ Producers Are Considering Making an LGBTQ ‘Bachelor’ Season

Producers of “The Bachelor” franchise are considering making an LGBTQ season of the “Bachelor.”

The revelation came in a February 12 interview with Variety. The executive producers interviewed were Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, and Jason Ehrlich.

Although former “Bachelor” lead Colton Underwood later came out as gay, there has never been a publicly gay lead of “The Bachelor.” According to comments Freeland gave Variety, that might soon change as the franchise considers new twists on the old formula.

The franchise has already announced that a “Golden Bachelorette” season is coming for fall 2024, and they’re open to a season featuring people in their 30s looking for love, according to Variety.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Producer Says That ‘Love Is Universal,” Explaining the Possibility of an LGBTQ ‘Bachelor’

Ehrlich told Variety that producers “want to explore” the idea of a season headed up by a “gay lead.”

“We hope to get the opportunity to do that,” he told Variety. “The most wonderful thing is that love is universal and so is the frustration of not finding love. We’d love the opportunity to tell all kinds of people’s stories.”

Graebner added to Variety, “During my tenure on the show, the two spinoffs that have been pitched to be the most frequently are a Bachelor for older people and a gay Bachelor. We checked one of those boxes. We’re talking about checking out the other box.”

“I think you just go into it trying to make the best show that you can and tell the best story that you can, have the best people on the show that connect with people who are watching the show. And then hope for the best when it comes to ratings,” Ehrlich told Variety. “We’ve been really surprised and really happy with the way the ratings have gone and we’re seeing it with Joey — in just one year, ‘Bachelor’ is up year-over-year.”

Bachelor Nation reported the producers’ comments and wrote that fan response had been positive.

The Producers Also Say They’d Love to Do a ‘Golden Paradise’

Could there also be a season of “Bachelor in Paradise” featuring seniors? That’s a real possibility too, according to the producers’ interview with Variety.

“We’d love to do that eventually. I mean, how fun would it be to see single men and women in their 60s and 70s on the beach or in the Bachelor pad or somewhere, hanging out and falling in love? We’d love to do that and hope we get the opportunity,” Ehrlich told Variety.

Graebner added to Variety that there were “a number of conversations with the network and the studio,” and, although plans don’t seem to be firm yet, they are optimistic that fans would embrace a “Golden Paradise.”

The discussions come after the success of the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” in which Indiana widower Gerry Turner found love, and a wife, with Theresa Nist, a New Jersey widow.

