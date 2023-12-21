Sean Lowe’s Ex Asks for Prayers After Sharing Significant Family News

A former contestant of “The Bachelor” has shared big news on her Instagram page. However, the news she revealed was a mix of fabulous and worrisome details. Lindsay Swanson (nee Yenter) was the runner-up on Sean Lowe’s season, which aired in 2013. She left the final rose ceremony heartbroken and has stayed away from the franchise ever since. She does keep fans updated via her Instagram page, and she recently shared some significant updates.

Lindsay Swanson Just Welcomed Her 4th Child

On December 20, Swanson shared details of her newest family addition in a post on her Instagram page. “Our sweet Sadie Marie was born on 12/16,” the former “Bachelor” star revealed. She continued, “She had a bit of a hard time transitioning from womb to earthside. She’s in the NICU but doing well.”

Swanson asked her followers to “Please pray for our sweet girl, we would love her home for Christmas!”

The former “Bachelor” star announced her pregnancy in June via Instagram. “‘God knew our hearts needed you’ Karl and I are overjoyed to announce our DAUGHTER is due this Dec,” Swanson gushed.

The couple already has three sons. Their youngest, Owen Wayne, was born on April 16, 2022, she previously shared. Their older two sons are named Liam and Kaden.

Liam was born on May 23, 2018, and Kaden arrived on November 7, 2016. Swanson wed her husband in November 2015.

When Swanson walked to Lowe’s final rose ceremony as it aired in 2013, she was confident she was about to get engaged. She was stunned, however, to learn that wasn’t the case. Instead, Lowe chose Catherine Giudici, and the two are now married with three children.

As Swanson was driven away in a limousine amid her heartbreak, she shared, “I just want to grow old with somebody and have a family. I thought I had it, now somebody else does. I don’t wanna be alone.” Luckily, it seems she did find what she was looking for, it just wasn’t with “The Bachelor” star.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Is Getting Lots of Support

Swanson shared an additional update after her post introducing her baby girl. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo showing her holding her baby girl while at the hospital.

“Back on lowflow… looks like we will be coming home with a new accessory ☹️,” the former “Bachelor” star wrote.

“Lowflow” references the baby’s need for oxygen therapy. Medline Plus shares, “Babies with heart or lung problems may need to breathe increased amounts of oxygen to get normal levels of oxygen in their blood. Oxygen therapy provides babies with extra oxygen.”

The selfie Swanson shared showed the baby is on oxygen. In a second Instagram Story, she asked, “Any NICU mama’s out there that went home with oxygen? Any advice.”

She also included a photo of her husband holding the tiny baby at the hospital.

Daniella McBride, who was also a contestant on Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor,” commented, ” 💙🙏🙏beautiful! Just so happy for you all! Love you girl.”

“She’s precious! Congrats all!! Prayers she’ll be ready to go home soon! Hope you’re doing good mama ❤️❤️,” a supporter added.

Another wrote, “From one NICU momma to another I know how hard it can be but I also know she will accomplish amazing things! 🥰”