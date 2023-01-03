‘Bachelorette’ Villain From Hannah Brown’s Season Is Engaged

A bad boy from “The Bachelorette” handed out an engagement ring, but it wasn’t a Neil Lane Freebie.

Nearly four years after his villainous run on Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC dating show, controversial suitor Luke Parker is engaged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Parker is Engaged to Jennifer Frudaker

In a post shared on his Instagram page, in January 2022, Parker posed in Tennessee with his new fiancée, Jennifer Frudaker. “The Bachelorette” alum and the Crossfit Mayhem marketing director posed outdoors and gazed into each other’s eyes for their engagement shot.

In the caption to the post, Parker described Frudaker as “incredible” and his “perfect fit.”

“I’ve been on the hunt for a wife (of noble character) / Proverbs 31 women for a while now!“ the former Bachelorette suitor wrote. “Started to think it was never going to happen. For those who need to hear.. because I did… Gods timing is perfect! Keep the faith because he does have the perfect plan!“

Frudaker revealed that she has known Parker for two years and that they started out as friends before becoming a romantic couple. “I cannot believe we get to do this the rest of our lives, babe!! I love you!!!” she wrote on the joint engagement post.

Several stars from Bachelor Nation reacted to the engagement news, including “Bachelor” leading man Clayton Echard, who wrote, “Congrats man!”

“Congratulations brother!” wrote Parker’s one-time rival, Garrett Powell.

In addition to a passion for fitness, Parker and Frudaker share a strong faith in God. In November 2022, Parker shared a photo of him and his future fiancée decked out for a wedding. “I’m grateful God created marriage and someone to do life with as ONE,” Parker captioned the pic.

Luke Parker Had a Rocky Run on “The Bachelorette”

Play

Luke P's Wild Outburst Against Garrett! | The Bachelorette US Luke P lets his anger issues get the better of him when he has a wild outburst in Garrett's face, who surprisingly stays cool as a cucumber. ➤ Subscribe ➤ bit.ly/BacheIorNation #TheBachelorette #HannahBrown #Bachelorette Season: 15 Episode: 8 Bachelorette: Hannah Brown ➤ Want more #HannahB? Watch her journey so far here ➤ bit.ly/HannahBachelorette ➤ Check… 2019-07-02T02:00:00Z

Parker earned himself a “villain” label while pursuing Hannah Brown on the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019. Not only did he famously toss a pile of baloney at his rival, Garrett Powell, during an on-camera argument, but he shamed Brown for her Fantasy Suite behavior.

In July 2019, Parker, who landed in fourth place on the ABC dating show, posted to Instagram to reveal that he “never wanted to go on [The Bachelorette] to begin with,” and that it was his sister-in-law who sent in his application. Parker revealed that after he found out that Brown would be the show’s leading lady, he became interested due to her views on saving virginity for marriage when she was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.”

“I also noticed she told Colton how she wanted to be a wife of Noble character. I knew she was quoting Proverbs 31,” Parker wrote of Brown.

He added that when he brought Brown to meet his college church group during his hometown date, she stated that she would not sleep with any of her suitors during the Fantasy Suite dates. “She also told them that she wasn’t going to use the fantasy suites for sex but for conversation, no matter how @abcnetwork made it look,” Parker wrote.

Parker and Brown argued during their Fantasy Suite date after he questioned if she slept with any of her previous three dates: Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, or Jed Wyatt, per Entertainment Tonight. Parker told Brown that if she had sex with any of the other men, it would go against his beliefs.

Brown became angry and revealed that she had sex in a windmill while on her Fantasy Suite date with Weber. “And Jesus still loves me!” she told Parker as she sent him packing.

Following his disastrous run on “The Bachelorette,” Parker was hit with a lawsuit from producers after he trash-talked the show.

According to Deadline, Parker was ordered to pay $100,000 for breaching his contract for the show. ‘The Bachelorette” alum was accused of making unauthorized media appearances and talking negatively about the show while still under contract.

READ NEXT: ABC Boss Comments on Possible Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star