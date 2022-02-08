Mari Pepin Blasts Critics of Pics Posted By Her & Fiancé Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin is upset over the double standard that fans have for her and her fiancé, Kenny Braasch. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star and her man posed in lingerie and apparel from Yandy, and their pics received a lot of attention when they posted them on social media.

In photos shared to Instagram, Mari posed in lacy, magenta-colored lingerie and noted that her must-have pieces make her “feel sexy & confident.” On his page, a shirtless Kenny wore tuxedo-themed boxer briefs with cuffs and a bow tie.

The responses to the couple’s photos were like night and day.

While fans compared Kenny to a Chippendales dancer and commented that he looked “hot,” some commenters on Mari’s page shamed her for posing in lingerie.

Mari Pepin Fired Back at Critics of Her Photos

Mari appears to have deleted most of the negative comments that she received, but she didn’t hold back when addressing the situation on Twitter.

“The double standards kill me,” she wrote. “Kenny posts an ad in men’s lingerie and it’s ‘so hot!’ Mari is ‘so lucky’ v few negative remarks. I post for the same company and it’s ‘shouldn’t this be for your man only? It’s crazy you’re posting this. This is p*rn I’m unfollowing’ like what???”

“And it’s all WOMEN saying this stuff,” she continued. “like bb it’s 2021, get w the times and stop hating! And it’s funny how many people try to slide by adding in ‘that’s just my opinion’ …like no, if your ‘opinion’ is shaming/putting people down I do not have to accept that nor do I respect it.”

She also called out followers who commented on her body.

“Comments on someone’s weight are never ok,” she wrote. “Though well-intentioned, ‘you lost so much weight’ only perpetuates that beauty is tied to weight/measurements/proportions.”

Mari also directly addressed a few commenters on her Instagram page. When one follower told her the photos weren’t the same as posing in a bathing suit, Mari fired back.

“Hmm, definitely sounds like prude comments,” she wrote. “And that’s an unfortunate mentality to be stuck in… I’m showing LESS skin than in a swimsuit and somehow it’s still a problem solely because of the MATERIAL of the clothes??? That makes zero sense.”

Kenny Braasch Stripped Down While on ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Mari and Kenny got engaged last summer on the season 7 finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but before that, the boy band manager had no problem walking around semi-naked.

His entrance on ‘Bachelor in Paradise” featured a black censor box over his lower body with the insinuation that he had no clothes on. Turns out, he actually had a Speedo on behind that black box, as noted by a Bachelor fan account.

But before that, Kenny took it all off during a “strip volleyball” group date on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where she commented how “tan” his backside was.

“Somehow I ended up naked all the time on the show,” Kenny later told the Chicago Tribune. “That stuff doesn’t even bother me, to be honest. I think that’s why I was so comfortable with it on the show — I didn’t care. A lot of the guys were not comfortable with it, but for me, it was sort of just like business as usual, I guess.”

