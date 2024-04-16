Gerry Turner’s Former Love Interest Speaks Out Following Theresa Nist Split

Another woman from “The Golden Bachelor” has spoken out following Gerry Turner’s split from Theresa Nist.

After the shocking announcement that the pair was ending their marriage after just three months, Maria Trice spoke with People magazine.

“Trying to force a shoe that doesn’t fit, you’re going to get corns on your toes,” she told the outlet.

“I think I dodged a bullet. … The interesting part about being at this stage and this age is people have stuff, even if they do their due diligence of finding out as much as they can about everyone, I think other stuff just comes up. Men in particular,” she continued, adding, “I hope Teresa is happy.”

Trice was cast on “The Golden Bachelor,” but was eliminated by Turner on week one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maria Trice Thinks Theresa Nist Can ‘Do Better’ Than Gerry Turner

On April 12, Turner and Nist did a joint interview on “Good Morning America” during which they confirmed their decision to divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner explained. He and Nist maintained that they both still love one another.

A few days later, Nist took to Instagram to release a personal statement.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she wrote, in part.

As for how Trice feels about the whole thing, she believes that better things are in store for Nist.

“She can do it again, and she can do it better. The biggest love you can have is loving yourself and that attracts all sorts of things,” Trice said of Nist.

Gerry Turner’s Ex Leslie Fhima Showed Theresa Nist Support

In addition to Trice sharing her feeling on the split, Leslie Fhima also showed Nist support.

“I love you my friend. I’m so happy to call you that.. you’re beautiful inside and out,” Fhima commented on Nist’s Instagram post on April 15.

Other women from the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” also supported Nist amid this major life change.

“I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken…what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. Therese can lead the way,” wrote April Kirkwood.

Meanwhile, Turner’s ex Faith Martin sent her love to both parties.

“I wish them both all the happiness in the world, and I’m sure this was a traumatic thing to go through for both of them, so my heart goes out to them. I’m sure everything will really be okay in the long run, and someday they’ll look back and just smile, hopefully,” she told People magazine.

