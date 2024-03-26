‘Bachelor’ Host Drops Hint That Kelsey Anderson’s Dad Could Be the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’

“Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer dropped a big hint that Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, might be a future “Golden Bachelor.”

Mark Anderson appeared at the “after the final rose ceremony” on March 25 to support his daughter after the show revealed that she was Joey Graziadei’s final choice, and the couple is engaged. He indicated his support for the couple from the audience.

That’s when Palmer dropped the hint. Fans responded favorably to the suggestion.

On the “Bachelor,” Kelsey spoke about both of her parents, including her mom’s death from cancer. She said both of her parents were military police officers in the U.S. Army. They lived in Germany while in the military, and Mark Anderson now lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to Kelsey’s comments on the show.

“My dad is really my favorite guy,” Kelsey said on the show. “Whenever anything happens, he’s the person I run to. Whenever I’m happy or sad. And definitely in happy and sad moments I think that I really miss my mom, but I know that I have my dad that I can lean on.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Palmer Hinted That Fans Might Be Seeing More of Mark Anderson Soon

Although Palmer did not directly say that Mark Anderson is the next “Golden Bachelor,” he did indicate that fans might be seeing more of Anderson soon.

“I don’t know, maybe we’ll be seeing you some down the road too. That’s all I’m saying,” Palmer said.

That comment led many fans to think that Palmer was hinting that Mark Anderson will be the “Golden Bachelor.”

JESSE JUST TOLD US WITHOUT TELLING US THAT KELSEY’S DAD IS GOING TO BE THE NEXT GOLDEN BACHELOR!!! #TheBachelorFinale #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZvhvkXxsgE — Sh🅰️llene Holley (@ShalleneHolley) March 26, 2024

However, other fans think that the tease means that Mark Anderson might be featured as a contestant on the “Golden Bachelorette.” The lead for that show has not yet been announced.

Um, excuse me? Jesse, come again? Will we see Kelsey's dad soon? On another show perhaps? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YnCPMqlE81 — Lydia (@lydialovestv) March 26, 2024

Kelsey Anderson Said Her Dad Mark Anderson Is ‘Open’ to Being the ‘Golden Bachelor’

Kelsey Anderson revealed to People Magazine that her father Mark Anderson is open to being the “Golden Bachelor.”

“[My] initial response was traumatized that there were trap videos that people made about my dad,” Kelsey told People “But then I decided to take a step back and I was like, ‘You know what? My dad deserves all of this praise and love. He is an amazing dad, and he was an amazing husband to my mom.’ I think that my dad deserves all the love.”

She then revealed why her dad was open to being the “Golden Bachelor.”

No but for reals if they make Kelsey's dad the next Golden Bach… I will fake an AARP card to get on that cast, plus I think he's a bit younger than my dad so no accusations of daddy issues… yay. That is a good looking man @ArdenMyrin @annahossnieh #TheBachelor #wyatr — Cheyenne Conston (@TrixieFirecrkr) March 26, 2024

“I think that my dad sees how great Joey and I are together, and he has talked to me about how Joey and I would’ve never met each other if it wasn’t for this show, so he’s open to it,” Kelsey told People. “My mom always told him that she wanted him to find love if she ever passed away before him, and that she wanted him to be happy and have that partnership after her, so I think that it would be a great push for him to open up to that and to see if he could find love on a TV show.”

READ NEXT: Kelsey Anderson Opens Up About Mom’s Tragic Death.