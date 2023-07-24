Former ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Single Mom May Be Cast as Contestant on ‘Golden’ Spinoff

Is Matt James’ mom going to be a contestant on the “Golden Bachelor“?

Rumors are swirling that Patty James may be one of the women looking for love on the spinoff series when it premieres on ABC later on in 2023. Although none of the cast has been confirmed by the network, Matt James revealed that it’s entirely possible that his mom will go on the show.

“I keep getting that question, like, if someone knows something, ‘Let me know!'” Matt James said when Us Weekly asked him about the rumors.

The “Golden Bachelor” is Gerry Turner, a widowed father of two from Indiana.

Both Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Want Patty James to Be Happy

In early June 2023, Page Six reported that Patty James was already talking with production about appearing on the new spinoff.

“Matt’s mom Patty is speaking with producers about competing on the new season,” a source told the outlet.

Matt James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell met and fell in love on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” — so they know that the format of the dating show can work. And while neither knows if Patty James is going to be asked to join the “Golden Bachelor,” both Matt James and Kirkconnell want her to be happy.

“We truly, truly, truly don’t know. We don’t know if she’s on it or not,” Kirkconnell told Us Weekly. “I’m very excited to see whatever happens. I’m really excited for Gerry. I think he’s going to be a great Bachelor. I mean, he seems like the absolute perfect candidate, so I’m really excited to watch. … I’m rooting for love [for Patty] any day, whether it’s on TV or off,” she said.

At the end of the day, Matt James says he just wants his mom “to be happy.”

Who Is Matt James’ Mom, Patty James?

Fans really seemed to love Matt James’ mom when she made her reality television debut on season 25 of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2021.

Patty Cuculo James is a single mom of two grown sons. She is extremely close to Matt James and they are often together, whether it’s out to dinner or traveling the world.

According to her Facebook page, Patty James currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, and works in real estate. She’s been a sales consultant at Fendol Farms for Lennar since 2018.

Prior to his time on “The Bachelor,” Matt James shared the advice that his mom gave him.

“I was raised in a Christian household, so a lot of what her advice was was just to be prayerful. Yeah, that was basically all she said is be prayerful about it and make sure that you’re doing the right things. Just a mom thing to say. I’m like, yes ma’am,” he said on “Good Morning America.”

The idea of Patty James looking for love on the “Golden Bachelor” has gotten very mixed reviews from “Bachelor” fans, some of whom expressed their feelings in a Reddit thread.

