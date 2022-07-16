Michelle Young Appears to Block Nayte Olukoya as the Internet Links Him to Another Bachelor Nation Star

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya ended their engagement just months after falling in love on her season of “The Bachelorette.” After a lot of speculation amongst fans, the former couple confirmed the split on social media.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Nayte shared a similar break-up post on his Instagram Stories a short while after Michelle.

“Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can. Michelle and I are naturally private people, and when it comes to this break up, we will continue being so,” he wrote, in part.

And while the two seemed to be on the same page with their split and fans thought things were amicable between them, that doesn’t seem to be the case any longer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle & Nayte Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram

One of the first clues that things weren’t going so swell following Michelle and Nayte’s split happened when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Just weeks after they announced their split, Michelle and Nayte decided that being “friends” on social media just wasn’t going to work.

According to Us Weekly, many fans seem to think that the two may have even blocked each other, since they are no longer tagged in any of each other’s posts. And, while Michelle still lives in some photos on Nayte’s Instagram account, he has removed any and all posts of the two in super romantic poses.

At the time of this writing, Michelle has not gone through her feed and removed photos of Nayte.

Additionally, Michelle reached out to the bachelorrabbithole Instagram account, sending a DM explaining her need to unfollow the account.

“Truly needing to take a large step back from all Bachelor Inside Scoop accounts as I need to protect/find my peace,” Michelle wrote in a private message that was shared on the account’s Instagram Stories with her permission. “I wanted to reach out because I know ‘unfollows’ can come across as a statement of dislike but want you to know that is not the case here. This account has made me feel so loved and I will always appreciate your support,” she continued, adding, “I’ll be back.”

Nayte Has Been Linked to Another Bachelor Nation Star

Although there hasn’t been any confirmation that Nayte has moved on romantically following his split from Michelle, some fans are convinced that he’s been seeing Deandra Kanu.

Kanu was on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” and was on the most recent season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

According to Life & Style, there have been several “clues” that Nayte and Deandra have something brewing. For starters, Nayte appeared to follow her in May 2022.

In addition, fans are convinced that Deandra was seen wearing Nayte’s necklace in photos that were shared by “Bachelor” fan accounts on Instagram.

