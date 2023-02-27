Michelle Young Opens Up About ‘Nasty’ Breakup from Former Fiance Nayte Olukoya

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young, 29, made an appearance on the February 17 episode of the “Relations***” podcast, where she spoke candidly about her split from her ex-fiance Nayte Olukoya, 28.

The Minnesota native didn’t hold back from sharing her feelings about her former flame, calling him “a f***boy.”

Michelle Calls Nayte “A F***boy’

Michelle first met Nayte when he was one of thirty men competing for her heart on the 18th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021.

The two quickly formed a romantic connection on the show. Nayte received the coveted “First Impression Rose” on night one. In the season finale, Michelle said “yes” to Nayte’s proposal but the two never made it down the aisle.

According to People, they called off their engagement in July 2022.

Michelle is now opening up about the breakup, telling “Relations***” host Kamie Crawford that the split was “nasty.”

On the February 17 episode, Michelle and Kamie were discussing dealing with online hate when the conversation shifted to Michelle’s breakup.

Michelle explained why she didn’t say much publicly after her split from Nayte.

“Going through that breakup, it was a pretty nasty breakup,” she said. “I didn’t say a lot about it because it would’ve just latched on.”

She added, “My family and my friends, who are really close to me, saw behind the scenes how I was being treated.”

The former Bachelorette said she was encouraged by friends and family to speak publicly about the breakup to show her ex’s “true colors” but the ABC star admitted she knew she would receive negative comments online.

“For me, it was like, I know that there’s [going to] be a lot of nasty comments toward me,” she told Kamie. “[Like], ‘Michelle, you should’ve known he was a f***boy’ [and] ‘Your mom knew best.'”

Michelle said that when she did speak about the split, she received mostly supportive comments.

“For the most part, [my comments] were very positive,” she said. “They were positive because the people who were paying attention…saw the way that I was handling the relationship versus my ex-fiance and how he was handling the relationship.”

Nayte Says There Was ‘Insecurity’ in His Relationship With Michelle

Michelle isn’t the only one who has publicly spoken about the breakup. Nayte appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files” in September 2022 for an episode titled “I’m Not a F***boy.”

In the interview, Nayte said there were “trust issues” in his relationship with Michelle.

“I think there was some insecurity in the relationship. I think that played a really big role in the relationship,” he told Nick.

The 28-year-old recalled a specific situation in which he was lying next to Michelle in bed when he saw she was direct messaging a famous country music star.

Nayte said his former fiance later deleted the entire message thread.

“The story that she told me made no sense. It was such an odd story,” he said on the September episode. “[Michelle said] ‘I deleted it because what he said made me feel uncomfortable… He wanted to go get drinks with me.’ And I was like, ‘OK, what led to that?'”

Heavy reached out to Michelle Young for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

