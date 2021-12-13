First Photos From Michelle Young’s Final 3 Rose Ceremony Released

The first photos from Michelle Young‘s second-to-last rose ceremony have been posted by ABC. “The Bachelorette” star will narrow her suitors from three down to two on Tuesday, December 14. 2021, sending one of her guys home after the overnight dates.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Michelle will go into Tuesday’s new episode with Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones, and Joe Coleman, but she will end the episode one step closer to finding the guy that she feels is best suited for her. According to Reality Steve, Michelle will continue on with Nayte and Brandon, and will breaking things off with Joe, who has been a fan favorite for much of the season.

It will undoubtedly be a big night for Michelle, who looks extremely serious and maybe even stressed in the photos supplied by ABC ahead of the next episode.

Michelle will undoubtedly have a very tough time sending one of her top three guys home, and her face in these photos suggests such.

“In Week 8, Michelle has her Fantasy Suite dates with her three remaining suitors — Brandon, Joe, and Nayte — and with intimate time to discuss the future, it will make or break these relationships,” reads ABC’s synopsis of the December 14, 2021, episode.

Fans will watch Michelle go on three very special dates with her final three guys, in which she will get to know all of them a lot better. It appears as though Michelle does go to the Fantasy Suite with all three men, so she will have an opportunity to spend some quality time with them without ABC cameras rolling. This should help her make her decision when it comes to the rose ceremony.

Brandon Appears to Be the Only One Smiling in This Pic With the Final 3 Guys

Michelle’s top three look very stressed as they wait to see which one of them will be going home. Looking at the above photo, Brandon appears to have a slight smile on his face, which could symbolize a bit of confidence. Joe does look the most concerned in the picture, which is an indication of what’s to come. Joe’s relationship with Michelle is about to end.

The finale of “The Bachelorette” is set to air on December 21, 2021, and it will be followed by a live “After the Final” rose special. According to Reality Steve, Michelle ends up getting engaged to Nayte on the finale, ultimately breaking things off with Brandon, who has also been a fan favorite this season. Previews for the finale have shown an extremely emotional Michelle. It seems obvious that breaking things off with Brandon is going to be very hard for her.

Reality Steve has confirmed that Nayte does propose to Michelle and that the two are still engaged. And while Nayte lives in Austin, Texas, and Michelle calls Minnesota home, it will be interesting to hear if these two have plans to move in together — and where that will be.

