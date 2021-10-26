Did Michelle Young & Her ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Already Spoil the Season?

Michelle Young has officially kicked off her season of “The Bachelorette,” and it seems that she and her “Bachelorette” winner may have already spoiled the fact that they’re together.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle does get engaged on “The Bachelorette” and it’s Nayte Olukoya who gets down on one knee and proposes to Michelle on the finale. Nayte received Michelle’s First Impression Rose — and the very first kiss of the season. Those who are spoiled are excited to watch Michelle and Nayte’s journey unfold.

For those that may have doubts about Michelle’s top guy, it seems as though the two may have been caught doing something on social media that suggests the spoilers are true.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle & Nayte Both Looked at the Same Instagram Stories About Their Relationship

While this may not seem like much on first glance, Reddit sleuths have been on a mission to catch Michelle and Nayte giving clues about their relationship — and it looks like that’s already happened.

Back on October 15, a Reddit user posted screenshots of viewers of a Michelle and Nayte fan page’s Instagram Stories. It looks like the two may have been sending the stories to one another — or, perhaps they were together and telling each other to have a look. Either way, the screenshots were shared and fans are convinced that “Naychelle” is a very real thing.

“The cute part is both of them viewing the same slides after each other means they’re seeing it and like texting it to each other,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Love this, looks like this couple is truly a thing,” added another.

“This is so funny they keep creeping on their fan [accounts]. I’m excited to watch their love story,” a third Redditor wrote.

“They’re definitely texting these to each other,” a fourth suggested.

If that’s not enough to convince you that Nayte is the guy that Michelle ends up with, another Reddit user did a quick investigation and learned that Michelle’s sister-in-law follows only one guy from “The Bachelorette.” And that guy? Is Nayte.

Past ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Seasons Have Been Spoiled in Odd Ways

Michelle and Nayte probably have no idea that the internet is on to them, based on their innocent social media activity. It’s no secret that “Bachelor” franchise producers do everything they can to keep the finale results under wraps until the show airs it’s final episode, but over the past few years, fans have gotten more involved — and more determined to figure things out ahead of time.

For example, on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” fans caught him listening to a Spotify playlist that was created by Rachael Kirkconnell — his final person.

Meanwhile, on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” the now-single Washington native shared a selfie and captioned it “I’m in love,” along with a teddy bear emoji. Her nickname for Blake? Honey bear.

No matter how careful these couples are, it seems fans are always one step ahead.

