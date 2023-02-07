Nick Viall Says He Experienced ‘Literal Trauma’ After Relationship With Kaitlyn Bristowe

On the Tuesday, February 7 episode of “The Viall Files,” former Bachelor Nick Viall responded to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s claim that producers “sexualized” him on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

The 42-year-old shared his perspective on his podcast, telling fans he experienced “literal trauma” after appearing on Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Says He Experienced ‘Literal Trauma’ After ‘The Bachelorette’

Bachelor Recap with Elizabeth Wagmeister | The Viall Files w/ Nick Viall

Bristowe appeared on the January 31 episode of the “Not Skinny but not Fat” podcast, where she spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets about her on-screen romance with Viall.

“They really sexualized Nick to me,” she told host Amanda Hirsch. “They really, like, put [him] on a pedestal to me…That was part of their tactic. I was brainwashed.”

Viall responded to Bristowe’s claims on the February 7 episode of his podcast.

The former Bachelor called his former flame’s statements “interesting” and revealed that appearing on Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” affected his mental health.

“I experienced literal trauma,” he said.

Viall also teased that he has a story that would contradict Bristowe’s claims.

“When I heard about this headline, I was reminded of a particular story that happened [a] good year-and-a-half after Kaitlyn’s season that involved Kaitlyn and me,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘That would’ve been fun to tell.'”

After Viall said he would not share the story, his producer Amanda Lifford jumped in and encouraged him to tell the story.

“It would completely invalidate her whole point,” she said.

Viall stuck to his guns and did not reveal what happened between Kaitlyn and him after the show.

“I can’t. It’s just not worth it,” he said on the podcast. “Ultimately, I don’t think it’s all that big of a deal but I think it would be made into a huge deal.”

Nick Says Kaitlyn Will Not Be Invited to His Wedding

On the January 31 episode of the “Not Skinny but not Fat” podcast, host Amanda Hirsch asked Bristowe if she thought she would score an invite to Viall’s wedding. Viall proposed to long-term girlfriend Natalie Joy in January 2023 after two-and-a-half years of dating.

Bristowe joked that if Viall did invite her to the wedding, it would be “for headlines.”

Viall set the record straight on the February 7 episode of “The Viall Files,” telling fans Bristowe will not be receiving an invitation to his upcoming nuptials.

Kaitlyn Says Shawn Booth Never Got Over Her Relationship With Nick

Play

Video related to nick viall says he experienced 'literal trauma' after relationship with kaitlyn bristowe

In November 2019, Kaitlyn appeared on Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files” to bury the hatchet.

In the episode, the two touched on everything from their relationship before “The Bachelorette” to Viall’s feud with Bristowe’s former fiance Shawn Booth.

During the episode, Bristowe revealed that Booth, who she picked over Viall in the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” almost broke up with her after Viall was announced as the next Bachelor.

“When you became “The Bachelor,” Shawn almost broke up with me and said that you won,” she told Viall. “That hurt me so badly.”

“That’s mean,” Viall replied.

Bristowe revealed on “The Viall Files” that Booth couldn’t get over Bristowe’s intimate moment with Viall on “The Bachelorette.”

“He was really damaged by the show,” she told Viall.

According to Us Weekly, Bristowe and Booth called it quits in 2018 after three years of dating.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

