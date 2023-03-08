Nick Viall Rants He Is ‘Done’ with Zach Shallcross

Former lead Nick Viall, 42, has stated he is “done” with current Bachelor Zach Shallcross, 26, after the Monday, March 6 episode of “The Bachelor.”

On the Tuesday, March 7 episode of his podcast “The Viall Files,” Nick shared his honest opinion about Zach, telling listeners the current Bachelor lacks empathy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Says Zach Lacks Empathy

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Viall Files,” Nick criticized the way Zach has handled his conversations with the women thus far in the season.

“I’m so done with Zach,” he said. “The man has not an empathetic bone in his body. Every time one of the women [says] something where they offer some vulnerability…Zach gets like a head migraine.”

Nick went on to talk about how Zach reacted to contestant Gabby Elnicki’s confession that she has ADHD.

“When f***ing Gabby tells him she has ADHD, he [looks like] he bit into a lemon,” he said. “If you screenshot it, it’s insane. You can tell he’s just like, ‘F***, You’re not perfect.'”

Nick also expressed his thoughts about the current lead on Twitter. The “Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday” author sent out a series of live tweets about Zach while the March 6 episode of “The Bachelor” was airing.

Every time Zach hears any of the woman express an insecurity, instead of showing an ounce of empathy, his face just drowns in disappointment #TheBachelor — Nick Viall (@NickViall) March 7, 2023

“Every time Zach hears any of the [women] express an insecurity, instead of showing an ounce of empathy, his face just drowns in disappointment,” one tweet read.

In a separate tweet, Nick claimed Zach was fully in Bachelor mode.

Zach is now fully in “I’m the Bachelor, and it’s your job to prove to me you’re worthy.” Mode #TheBachelor — Nick Viall (@NickViall) March 7, 2023

“Zach is now fully in ‘I’m the Bachelor, and it’s your job to prove to me you’re worthy’ Mode,” he wrote.

While Nick may not be the biggest fan of Zach, he made it clear on Twitter that he thinks the California native is well-intentioned.

After a fan replied to one of Nick’s March 6 tweets calling Zach a narcissist, “The Viall Files” host defended the ABC star, writing, “Omg. No he isn’t. He’s well intentioned, just lack’s experience and probably has had an extremely emotionally comfortable life to date.”

Omg. No he isn’t. He’s well intentioned, just lack’s experience and probably has had an extremely emotionally comfortable life to date. — Nick Viall (@NickViall) March 7, 2023

Nick Calls Zach a ‘Total D***’ on Twitter

Nick’s recent statements about Zach may not come as a surprise to fans, considering he has taken jabs at the current Bachelor in the past.

After the Monday, February 27 episode of “The Bachelor,” Nick criticized Zach for how he handled contestant Jess Girod’s departure from the show.

Zach sent Jess home after she expressed frustration about not receiving a one-on-one date. The 26-year-old said he felt “nervous” about his connection with Jess during the conversation and admitted he felt “a disconnect.”

Nick was not a fan of how Zach handled the situation and made his feelings clear in a February 27 tweet.

“That’s 2 weeks in row now Zach was a total d*** to one of the woman. It’s literally all about the one on one,” he wrote. “Zach knows that. He made Jess feel like she messed up for expressing a valid concern.”

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” airs Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

