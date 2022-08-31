Nick Viall Teases ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, Says Rachel Recchia ‘Did Something’

The finale of the first-ever joint season of “The Bachelorette” is just a couple of weeks away and fans have been wondering how things are going to turn out for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Warning: “Bachelorette” finale spoilers ahead.

Although Reality Steve has already spoiled the finale of the show and revealed that both women did indeed get engaged, he hasn’t shared details on how things actually play out. “Rachel is engaged to Tino. As for Gabby, she’s engaged to Erich,” Reality Steve wrote on his August 11, 2022, blog.

As for how we get to that point, fans are going to have to tune in to find out. However, former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall has given a little tidbit about how things might go for Recchia on her road to accepting an engagement ring from Tino Franco.

Here’s what you need to know:

Viall Said He Heard That the Finale Is ‘Crazy’

The last fans saw, Recchia narrowed her guys down to a final three. She’s left with Zach Shallcross, Aven Jones, and, of course, Franco. According to Reality Steve, Shallcross will be the next one to go and Recchia will choose between Franco and Jones.

On the August 30, 2022, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, host Viall shared something that he heard about the finale.

“I ran into someone from this season on the streets of the world,” Viall began. “What I heard was — you know, because I’m spoiler free and I was like, ‘don’t tell me anything’ — and then, I’m like, ‘is it a good ending?’ And this person was just like, ‘well, after what Rachel did, it was a crazy, crazy ending,'” he said.

He explained that the person said that “Rachel did something,” but was “incredibly vague.” Viall said he doesn’t know if this something will make Recchia “look good or bad.”

Fans Have Shifted Their Focus to Post-Show Happenings

Although there are still plenty of “Bachelorette” fans who are trying to figure out how things play out for Recchia (does she break up with Jones before the finale?) and Windey (does she leave early with Erich Schwer so that he can be with his dad?), many have already been trying to figure out if the couples are still together.

A spoiler-centric Reddit thread from Wednesday, August 31, 2022, shows the direction that many fans are leaning when it comes to Recchia and Franco and Windey and Schwer. Many are also wondering what’s going to happen when everything wraps up, thanks to an email that went out to some hardcore fans stating that “After the Final Rose” will be filming on two different dates.

“It is possible that the reason there are two AFRs is because the SHV filming was a break up between R and T and it would be hella awkward to have us gushing over Gabby and her F1 to then have Rachel being somber over her relationship ending?” one person asked.

“Y’all really need to stop hoping for Tinchel breakup. It’s honestly very disheartening. You can like Tino or not your preference but hoping for a breakup to happen is whole diff level of disrespect,” someone else said.

“So do we think that Rachel and Tino are still together? Basically I’m asking if anything has come out/sleuthed to suggest otherwise,” someone else asked.

