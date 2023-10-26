Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Share Family News Ahead of Baby Girl’s Arrival

Nick Viall and his fiancee Natalie Joy have welcomed a new member into their family. The former “Bachelor” star and his bride-to-be decided to get another dog just a few months before welcoming their first child together.

“To prepare for baby we got jeff a brother!!!! meet steve,” Joy captioned an Instagram post on October 23, 2023. She shared some photos of the new addition, including one of her and Viall each holding one of the pups. In another photo, Steve is seen in his dog carrier, and in some other photos, he’s all cozied up in a dog bed.

“Jeff is less than thrilled … so far,” Viall wrote in the comments, sharing an update on how Jeff was feeling about having a brother.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Got Their First Dog in 2021

Viall and Joy started a little family in June 2021 when they welcomed Jeff into their home.

“Family Man,” Viall captioned a photo of a young Goldendoodle in the middle of him and Joy. Flash forward two years, and another pup has joined the household. Fans took to the comments section of Joy’s post to react to the news, some warning the couple that having two dogs and a newborn will undoubtedly be a challenge when the time comes.

“Did you think that would make things easier for you once the baby comes? Because it won’t,” one person said.

“A baby and a new puppy to train?? Ya’ll are heroes,” another comment read.

“Jeff clearly wants nothing to do with Steve. Look at that cold shoulder,” a third Instagram user joked.

“Jeff would like to know when Steve’s real parents are coming to pick him up. Jeff’s face is priceless,” a fourth said.

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Viall proposed to Joy in January 2023. “A glimpse into the best night of our lives. Here’s to the beginning of forever,” he captioned an Instagram video after getting down on one knee.

Eight months later, Viall and Joy announced that they were expecting a baby. “Our biggest dream came true,” they captioned a joint Instagram post at the time.

In an interview with People magazine shortly thereafter, Viall expressed being excited to share the news publicly.

“Early on, we had a very hard time not telling people. You always hear that you’re not supposed to tell too many people too early because complications can happen, but it was so exciting to finally share the news with our entire community,” he told the outlet.

“We have both always been excited about becoming parents someday, and we are so excited to be on this journey together,” he continued, adding, “I think the biggest fear will always be the safety of our child. We already worry way too much about our dog Jeff, so I’m sure we’ll be somewhat overprotective as parents. Our overall goal is to make sure our kids always feel loved, even when we have to tell them no.”

In September 2023, Viall and Joy shared their gender reveal, popping a large balloon that was filled with smaller pink balloons and confetti. Their baby girl is due in 2024.

