Mike Fleiss Deletes Tweet About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cancellation Rumors

Rumors that “Bachelor in Paradise” won’t be returning to ABC have hit a fever pitch. Following the confirmation that the new double “Bachelorette” season wouldn’t air until July 2022, fans of the franchise started wondering what that meant for “Paradise,” which generally airs over the summer.

In October 2021, Reality Steve predicted that the spinoff show would come to an end. “This is strictly a prediction on my part, but I have a feeling Paradise might be done. It didn’t do well this past season, the format is getting old and tired, and…well, that’s just my prediction. I could be dead wrong but just looking at the overall picture, filming schedules and what not,” he wrote in his blog at the time.

Although Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will begin filming their season of “The Bachelorette” on March 23, 2022, ABC exec Robert Mills tweeted that the show won’t be airing until July 11, 2022.

Now, fans are even more concerned that ABC won’t be bringing Paradise back, perhaps due to low ratings. However, a tweet from the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, gave a glimmer of hope — before he deleted it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fleiss Said That ‘Paradise’ Wasn’t Canceled but Later Deleted the Tweet

As many fans have been worried about the popular program potentially ending for good, Fleiss decided to calm the masses with a straight forward tweet.

“Canceled??? No f****** way!!! #BachelorInParadise forever!” he tweeted in response to TheBachBabes who posted about the rumor. And while fans may have been relieved to read the tweet, Fleiss actually deleted it, which is certainly going to cause way more concern and confusion.

Despite Reality Steve previously thinking that “Paradise” was done for, he seems to have changed his tune, at least in recent weeks. In fact, he even shared his predictions for the upcoming cast.

On February 23, 2022, Reality Steve shared his thoughts on the potential new cast. He believes that the majority of the people who head to Mexico — presuming the show goes on — will be new. The women will more than likely be coming from Clayton Echard’s season, while the guys will be selected primarily from Michelle Young’s season — and the new “Bachelorette” season that hasn’t filmed yet.

He believes that Rodney Matthews, Rick Leach, and Brandon Jones will all be part of the 2022 cast.

Fans Pointed out That Several Former Cast Members Have Been Hinting at ‘Paradise’

Although the timing may be off — and the show’s return hasn’t been confirmed yet — many of the former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” cast members have been talking about “Paradise” as if it’s going to happen.

In various interviews and what not, these people are often asked who they’d like to meet in “Paradise” — and many have been answering as normal. Fans took to Reddit on March 21, 2022, to discuss.

“I’m pretty sure it’s happening. In an interview I listened to of Teddi she said multiple times when I go to BIP and then corrected herself and said if. Almost as if she already knew she was going,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I think BIP is probably happening, but I wouldn’t trust the contestants on this. Producers would totally lead them on and then cancel BIP last minute. Producers lead a ton of people on for BIP, sometimes even bringing people down to the hotel and never letting them hit the beach,” someone else suggested.

“I thought I saw it posted somewhere they would film late September. I think some producers may have had preliminary talks with some alums, because several of them give the impression it has been discussed. They have so many good choices for this season, seems odd they would pass it up,” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Rumors Begin to Circulate