Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia Kick Off ‘The Bachelorette’ Double Season With Joint Post

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of “The Bachelorette” is about to get underway. “Bachelor” star Clayton Echard’s two runner-ups were named dual stars for the upcoming season of the ABC dating show, but little is known about how the new season will work.

According to Us Weekly, Gabby told “Good Morning America” she’s not sure what to expect, noting that she and Rachel “just got thrown in” to the co-Bachelorette role.

“But I have faith and a lot of trust and I love Rachel to death and I know we’re gonna have each other’s backs the whole way, so there’s really not a doubt in my mind that it’s gonna end up well,” she said.

“I’m a girl’s girl through and through “so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for,” she added.

On March 20, the two women officially left to start filming their season of “The Bachelorette.”

Rachel & Gabby Are Already a United Front

Both Gabby and Rachel had their hearts broken on Clayton’s season of “The Bachelorette” – more than once. Following his grueling reveal in Iceland, during which he told them he had slept with both of them and fallen in love with three women, both Gabby and Rachel broke down and cried. Rachel even slumped on a stairway as her ugly cry echoed through the building.

In a joint Instagram statement, Rachel and Gabby shared a photo of them arm in arm at Clayton’s “After the Final Rose.” Other pics showed them supporting each other after Clayton’s awkward reveal in Iceland, and there was also a photo of Rachel in tears on the stairway in Iceland.

The Bachelorette duo captioned the post with a parting dig at Clayton.

“Started from the bottom (of the stairs) now we’re here,” the two captioned the slideshow. “We couldn’t be more excited to have each other on this journey to find love.”

Fans were there for the subtle Clayton diss.

“JOINT POST? PLAY OF THE WEEK,” one fan commented.

“Not the stairs!” another chimed in.

“Clayton’s season may have been the worst but at least it introduced us to y’all!” another wrote.

Reality Steve Revealed Filming for ‘The Bachelorette’ Begins This Week

It is unclear if Gabby and Rachel will both date the same 30 guys or if they will have separate suitors, but fans will find out soon.

A tweet from “Reality Steve” Carbone shared on March 20 revealed: “(BACHELORETTE FILMING UPDATE): Filming begins Wednesday night at the mansion.”

The “Bachelor” blogger also noted that the potential guys for the season should be released soon. Reality Steve posts spoilers throughout the season, so it shouldn’t be long before he dishes on how the dual dates will work.

Although filming will begin at the usual mansion in Agoura Hills, California, the new season will also take the women and their suitors to some exotic locations. In a recent Reality Steve blog, it was teased that part of Rachel and Gabby’s season could take place on a cruise ship. Carbone noted that he received an email that Virgin Cruise Lines “was approached by an American TV company who are willing over the odds for the entire ship for 3 weeks,” and that “it fits with the ‘Bachelorette’ timing.”

“In terms of locations, one place I heard they were going this season was Paris,” he also noted.

Gabby and Rachel’s “Bachelorette” season will premiere on July 11, 2022, with Jesse Palmer as the host, according to TVLine.

