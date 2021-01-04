Did Peter Weber Cheat on Kelley Flanagan?

Not long after Peter Weber announced his split from Kelley Flanagan, social media filled with rumors that Weber cheated. These rumors were further fueled by Real World alum, Jemmye Carroll, who claimed that Weber cheated with a “Revolve influencer.”

On Monday, January 4, however a source told Us Weekly that infidelity was not the reason for the couple’s shocking split.

“They were together all the time, so there was no way either one could’ve cheated. Their personalities just didn’t mix — that was a big factor for the break up. They also fought and had many disagreements and didn’t see eye to eye at times,” a source explained.

Neither Weber nor Flanagan have spoken out about the cheating rumors.

‘Real World’ Alum Jemmye Carroll Has Spoken out About Weber & Flanagan’s Split And Tweeted That Weber Cheated With a ‘Wannabe Revolve Influencer’

Jemmye Carroll, who was on MTV’s The Real World made claims that Weber cheated on Flanagan with an Instagram influencer. Over the weekend, Carroll took to Twitter to make some serious claims about Weber. She did say that the “Revolve girl” might speak out soon. So far, however, that hasn’t happened and the rumors are nothing more than rumors.

I will forever wish a woman like his mother on him bc that’s what he deserves! He cheated on queen Kelly(who I supported from day one) with a wannabe revolve influencer… https://t.co/1a20glHUBz — Jem (@JustJem24) January 4, 2021

I’m not checking shit bc I know the truth and what we are not about to do is make kelly out to be the villain. The revolve girl will either speak soon for attention or will paid off with the promise of endorsements. Either way you’ll see her soon.. https://t.co/BzLHYiEf34 — Jem (@JustJem24) January 4, 2021

Carroll did not elaborate on her claims, nor did she “spill” anymore “tea” despite the messages that she’s been receiving on Twitter.

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan’s Split Seemed Sudden, But Was Reportedly Building for a While

Judging by the former couple’s recent Instagram posts — which seemed very normal as recent as early December — Weber and Flanagan’s split seemed to come out of no where. When Weber made the announcement on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, fans were genuinely surprised. This was likely the reason for the infidelity rumors. Often times, when a couple splits — and even more so when it’s sudden — fans try to figure out why.

“It was a tough break up. Both sides are really affected, which is why Kelley took some time to put out the statement. They’re both sad and trying to heal,” the source told Us Weekly. “She could see it coming,” the insider added, also confirming that it was Weber that broke things off.

“I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on,” Weber wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Flanagan waited a few days before posting.

“It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently,” Flanagan wrote, in part.

Interestingly, Weber left a heart emoji in the comments section of Flanagan’s post.

