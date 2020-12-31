Bachelor Nation Couple Announce Split on New Year’s Eve

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan began dating shortly after his season of The Bachelor ended in March, but the couple announced a split just before the end of 2020.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist,” Weber wrote in a December 31 Instagram post. “I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned from more than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

At this point, Flanagan has not yet made an announcement about the split.

Weber, 29, was the lead on season 24 of The Bachelor and developed an early connection with Flanagan after meeting her weeks prior to the show. While she was eliminated in fifth place, Weber and Flanagan reconnected after he called off a brief engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and had a short-lived relationship with Madison Prewett.

By May — less than two months after the season finale of The Bachelor — Weber and Flanagan began publicly sharing photos of themselves together.

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Appeared Headed Toward an Engagement

In November, rumors swirled that Weber and Flanagan were engaged and already mailed out save the date cards. It didn’t take too long for the couple to stamp out those rumors, though.

“We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together,” Flanagan said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We are very happy!”

While a fast engagement wasn’t in the cards, Weber and Flanagan frequently posted photos of themselves traversing the country on adventures. Their Instagram accounts still have photos of them traveling everywhere from Florida to Colorado to California to Illinois.

Peter Is the Latest of a Long Line of Unsuccessful Bachelors

In the first 24 seasons of The Bachelor, just one man is still together with the woman he awarded the final rose. Sean Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici in the season 17 finale and the couple got married about a year later. They now have three children together.

The most significant exceptions to the unsuccessful streak of Bachelor men are Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk. Both men got engaged on their season finale before calling off the engagement to go after the runner-up. Mesnick has been married to Molly Mesnick for over 10 years, and Luyendyk has been married to Lauren Luyendyk for nearly two years.

Weber has now had unsuccessful relationships with three of his final five women.

READ NEXT: Bennett Jordan Is Aiming to Date This Former Bachelorette