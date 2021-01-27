Are Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Getting a Divorce?

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay sat down for a chat with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. During the interview, Cohen asked Lindsay about the divorce rumors that seem to continuously surround she and her husband, Bryan Abasolo.

Lindsay was very candid in her response; she and Abasolo are not getting a divorce. She admitted that the reason the rumors keep popping up is likely because she and her husband don’t live together. In fact, Lindsay revealed that the two only see each other once per month.

Cohen talked to Lindsay about a previous statement she made in which she said that everyone thinks she’s getting a divorce.

“Is that just because you met on the show and so they just think there’s no way they can still be together?” Cohen asked her.

“No, it’s because we are, um, have a long distance relationship right now. I’m in LA and he’s in Miami. And so people think, Oh, we’re just kind of, you know, planting seeds that are going to lead to a divorce,” she responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Only See Each Other Once a Month

In current times, Lindsay and Abasolo live apart. Lindsay lives in Los Angeles, California, and Abasolo lives in Miami, Florida. Lindsay told Cohen that the two don’t get to see each other often, and that’s become increasingly challenging due to COVID. She did share, however, that Abasolo was planning to move to Los Angeles in two months.

Back in October, Lindsay talked about why she and Abasolo have lived apart on his “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast.

“I didn’t move to L.A. because I just love the city. You’re focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for ‘Extra’ and doing other things, and we’re doing this to eventually bring ourselves together,” she said. “We know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed, and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos,” she added.

“I can see from the outside looking in how it’s like, ‘Wow, when Rachel was on the show she talked about not wanting to put her career over her husband.’ But the thing is, I’m not putting my career over my husband. I’m putting my family first. Part of that is putting us in a position to succeed and put our family in the best position,” she added.

Rachel Lindsay Admitted the ‘Odds Are Against You’ When You Find Love on the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

VideoVideo related to are rachel lindsay & bryan abasolo getting a divorce? 2021-01-27T17:28:33-05:00

Bachelor fans know that it’s not super common for people on the show to get married and stay married. Over the years, there have been so many breakups in Bachelor Nation that it’s almost hard to say whether or not the process really works to pair people with their happily ever afters.

That said, Lindsay knows that the odds are against her, and she opened up about the struggles that most people on the show face.

“Yeah. The odds are against you, Andy. I mean, one, you gotta go through all these men or women, depending on who the lead is to figure out who it is that you want to spend your life with. Then you gotta deal with the court of public opinion. All these people telling you what you should have done, how you should have navigated your season. Then you got to deal with family. Right? Family doesn’t really believe it. You know, it’s my dad is a federal judge. He was like, you guys are infatuated with each other. He was not buying into it. It took time for him to realize we were really in love. And this was the real deal,” Lindsay told Andy Cohen.

You can listen to Lindsay’s full interview in the video above.

READ NEXT: Is Hannah Godwin Ready for a Baby With Dylan Barbour?