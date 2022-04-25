Jesse Palmer Posts New ‘Bachelorette’ Behind the Scenes Photo

“The Bachelorette” double season is in full swing.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, who were named dual stars for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC dating show, have been traveling the world while going on dream dates with their pool of men.

Filming kicked off in late March at the Bachelor mansion in California, but has since moved overseas, according to Reality Steve. The spoiler blogger has teased that the Bachelorette stars went on a Virgin Voyage cruise and are now in Europe.

A pitstop in western Europe included a one-one-date for Rachel in Belgium, per a spoiler shared by the Game of Roses Instagram account. But there were many other stops before the ladies headed back to the states for their hometown dates.

Jesse Palmer Shared a Photo From What Appeared to be a Rose Ceremony Night

In a recent post on his Instagram page, “Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer shared a photo of him posing with Rachel and Gabby during the filming of the ABC dating show. The pic, which was presumably taken during their European trek, features Gabby wearing a long white cut-out gown and Rachel in a metallic bronze gown – perfect material for a rose ceremony – as they posed on a red carpet.

Palmer didn’t give much of a clue in his caption, writing, “So incredibly grateful and excited for these two… #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation, “ he wrote.

But some fans zeroed in on the photo and speculated about where it was taken.

“This is totally a cruise ship, right?” one fan wrote. “Those flood lights in the back and the wind in Gabby’s hair convinces me!”

Mike Fleiss Shared ‘International Photos’ of Rachel & Gabby

See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!

Exclusive international photo!!! pic.twitter.com/fhcScTzqpv — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 6, 2022

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss has also been sharing photos from the upcoming season. The showrunner has posted photos from the duo’s “international journey” and has assured fans that there is no fighting going on between the dual “Bachelorette” stars.

On Reality Steve’s blog, he previously teased that Rachel and Gabby would spend some time in France, and it appears they did. Fleiss shared a photo of Rachel and Gabby from behind with the Eiffel Tower in the background. But always a jokester, Fleiss captioned the pic with a nod to Space Needle in Seattle instead of the famous French landmark.

The Space Needle has never looked more beautiful! #TheBachelorette (s)

Exclusive photo! pic.twitter.com/KfNAJb6UMW — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 7, 2022

Fans have wondered how the new season will play out with “The Bachelorette” besties sharing the same group of suitors after both vying for Clayton Echard’s heart last season on “The Bachelor.” A press release that was shared when the season started filming touted Rachel and Gabby as standing “by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

But not everyone is a fan of the two-Bachelorette format. Kaitlyn Bristowe, who lost out on “The Bachelorette” hosting job to palmer after co-hosting the past two seasons with Tayshia Adams, recently told E! News that she was disappointed that the two women had to share a season.

“I just want somebody to have their own season and I just don’t want it to be them pitted against each other,” Bristowe said. “I don’t know how the format is going to work. I don’t know what their little system is going to be, but I know how two Bachelorettes felt and it felt like we were being pitted against each other for the men to decide. And we could all get weird on what’s acceptable and what’s not in the Bachelor world because, really, that is always a gray area.”

Longtime viewers may recall that in 2015, Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were both named “The Bachelorette” for season 11, but their suitors cast votes for only one of them — Bristowe — to stay, according to Us Weekly.

