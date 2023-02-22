Rachel Recchia Speaks Out After Controversial Episode of ‘The Bachelor’

Rachel Recchia spoke out in defense of her ex Zach Shallcross after he caught heat for how he spoke to contestant Greer Blitzer on the Monday, February 20 episode of “The Bachelor.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Urges Fans to Have Compassion

Zach’s journey to find love became a little more complicated on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor.”

The 26-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus while filming in London, which meant he had to cancel the group date.

Instead of a group date, the Bachelor hosted virtual dates to compensate for lost time. One of his virtual dates was with Greer Blitzer, the Medical sales representative from Texas.

During their conversation, Greer tried to relate to Zach’s experience by bringing up the pressure of her job.

“I had COVID at the end of the quarter during year-end, so it messed with my career in sales,” she said on the February 20 episode.

Zach wasn’t impressed by Greer’s comment. He shot back, “It’s not the same.”

After the episode aired, Zach received backlash from fans on social media who felt his response was “condescending” and “inappropriate.”

Zach’s ex and former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia came to his defense.

“Let’s all be mindful and extend a little bit of compassion and grace towards the leads of the show,” she wrote in February 21 tweet.

let’s all be mindful and extend a little bit of compassion and grace towards the leads of the show 🤍 — Rachel Recchia (@pilot__rachel) February 21, 2023

Greer Shades Zach on Instagram

Rachel isn’t the only Bachelor star who spoke out after the February 20 episode of “The Bachelor.”

On February 21, Greer shared a selfie on Instagram alongside a caption that caught the attention of fans.

“Women who care about their careers are hot,” she wrote in the caption.

Many fans thought Greer was referencing Zach’s comment that her career pressure is “not the same” as his journey to find love.

“His reaction was super uncalled for,” one fan wrote.

“girl he was mad for no reason,” another user commented.

“What a tool he is – loving these comments – NEXT 😂😂😂🔥👏,” a third user wrote.

Rachel Called Out Zach for Suggesting She Was Inauthentic

Earlier this month, Rachel called out Zach for suggesting she was inauthentic during their time together on “The Bachelorette.”

Zach appeared on the “Almost Famous” podcast on January 20, where he didn’t hold back from sharing his honest opinion of Rachel on “The Bachelorette.”

“There was a complete lack of communication,” he said, recalling their time together in the Fantasy Suite. “When we got to the actual Fantasy Suite and had that time to fully just talk and figure everything out before the most important date of our lives-she treated me like I was a complete stranger.”

Rachel responded to Zach’s claims on the February 7 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, telling host Ashley Iaconetti she was “shocked” by her ex’s comments.

“I’m actually kind of shocked,” she said. “Not only on your podcast … but even what I heard night one [of ‘The Bachelor’]. All this talk about ‘I want someone who is authentic on-and-off camera.’ As if me choosing or feeling stronger feelings for other people somehow made me not authentic.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Reveals She Started Going to Nightclubs at Fourteen