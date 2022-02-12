Reality Steve Weighs in on ‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers That Weren’t Released by Him

Viewers are a solid five weeks into Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” and Reality Steve does not yet have finale spoilers. This is one of the first seasons ever that finale spoilers haven’t been shared by the Spoiler King since he started covering the franchise.

Warning: “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Reality Steve doesn’t have enough information — and no confirmation — to share details about what happens on the finale of the current season, so he hasn’t said much of anything. He has revealed Clayton’s top three women — Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey — but he’s not 100% on what happens from there.

Ahead of the February 7, 2022, episode, an Instagram fan account shared an unverified spoiler. BachelorNationSpoilers claims that Rachel is the person who gets Clayton’s final rose. In his February 8, 2022, blog, Reality Steve reacted to that claim — and he doesn’t seem convinced.

Reality Steve Isn’t too Confident in the Spoiler That Was Shared

Could Clayton be engaged to Rachel? It’s possible. But Reality Steve admits that he doesn’t know what happens on the finale, so it’s impossible for him to agree with the spoiler that was released. He also pointed out that the account that shared the unconfirmed spoilers only has 11,000 followers, and has “never posted an original spoiler before.”

In addition, the account often gets spoilers from Reality Steve himself, which, to him, makes them a little less credible on their own.

“I don’t know who these people are that run it, I’ve never interacted with them, and I haven’t posted who Clayton picked because I don’t know,” Reality Steve wrote.

He went on to say that he is still “working on” getting the spoilers.

“It’s basically impossible to talk about what I’m hearing. Because if it’s not the winner, then people don’t want to hear about it and complain. You don’t want to hear anything about what I’m hearing unless it’s the winner. I get it. That’s why I haven’t given any updates in a while,” he wrote.

Fans Seem Convinced That Rachel Will Get Clayton’s Final Rose

At this point, it’s completely a toss up when it comes to who wins Clayton’s heart in the end. Fans have been looking for all kinds of clues on social media, but there have been a lot of dead ends.

Nevertheless, fan speculation seems pretty unanimous; many do think that Clayton ends up choosing Rachel. On February 3, 2022, Clayton shared a Reel to Instagram that pretty much convinced anyone still on the fence that he ends up choosing Rachel. The dead giveaway? He only included one photo of him and another woman in the slideshow-type Reel — and that was a pic of him and Rachel.

“He’s obviously with Rachel lol,” one Instagram user commented on the Reel.

“Sooo…did YOU just confirm it’s Rachel you picked!?” someone else added.

“You and Rachel make the drama worth watching,” a third comment read.

“You can tell it’s Rachel at the end in the bachelor intro outline of them kissing in the sunset,” a fifth person added.

