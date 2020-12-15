Reality Steve Admits to Wrong Spoiler on Final Four Winners

Stop reading if you do not want spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve shocked Bachelor Nation when he revealed previously reported spoilers for the end of The Bachelorette’s season were incorrect, throwing the remainder of Tayshia Adams’ journey into question.

Most shocking among the new revelations: Brendan Morais does not self-eliminate in the top four. Instead, Reality Steve revealed Ben Smith, previously thought to be the season’s runner-up, is sent home during a rose ceremony.

This throws off all of his previous reports, which claim Morais leaves after his family does not participate in hometown dates, shortly followed by Ivan Hall’s elimination, leaving just Ben Smith and supposed winner, Zac Clark.

Steve Carbone runs the Reality Steve website and social media accounts which report spoilers and comments on the happenings of Bachelor Nation. This is a shocking departure from his typically accurate information. He did emphasize his reports on who makes it to the final four are accurate.

He goes on to explain his error, writing in part, “I reported at the beginning of the season that Brendan’s family doesn’t show for the hometowns and that he self eliminates at either #4 or #3. It’s his PARENTS that don’t show. His brother Dan, sister in law Christi, and niece Aliyah are who shows up,” Carbone corrected. “Brendan doesn’t self eliminate at #4 because Ben gets eliminated tomorrow night at the hometown dates rose ceremony. Your final 3 this season are Ivan, Zac, and Brendan.”

With reports that Adams’ real feelings were with Morais but she moved forward with, but not engaged to, Clark, it begs the question if that information is incorrect altogether or if Morais will self-eliminate at a later time.

“As for Brendan self-eliminating, I don’t know. Maybe it happens. I just don’t know with any confidence at this point if it does,” continued Carbone.

Reality Steve Reveals How His Spoilers Changed

This atypical season of The Bachelorette has taken place entirely at the La Quinta Resort and Club, making it harder for Carbone to access information.

“Crazy year. Up is down. Left is right. And frankly, quarantine season was a lot harder to figure out than I ever thought it would be,” he wrote. Adding, “I deliver the spoilers as I see fit. I get told a lot of things spoiler-wise during the course of a season that I never even run with. I have to vet out what I believe to be correct information versus, well, information that isn’t correct.”

Of the information he never runs with, it typically does not end up being accurate, though there can be exceptions. When these moments happen, Reality Steve has “always told you, ‘Hey, that’s wrong.’”

The only way to explain fully would involve divulging sources.

Reality Steve Is Unsure About the Ending

With these new revelations, Carbone revealed, “But as for the end result this season, at this point, it’s anybody’s guess. I do not know for sure what happens as of now.”

However, he originally reported, “From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody. I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

Carbone was specific in saying he cannot verify this information but is reporting rumors that Adams does in fact pick Clark. If the rumors are true, they have since split and she has reconnected with Morais.

Without a real sense of if Morais stays or goes, it leaves the final rose still to be determined.

