Ryan & Trista Sutter Celebrate Family Addition

The family of the original “The Bachelorette” lead just expanded their family, and they are thrilled. Trista Sutter, her husband, Ryan Sutter, and their teenage children, Blakeley and Maxwell are starting 2024 with a lot of happiness after a very difficult 2023.

Over the past few months, Trista and Ryan have shared some glimpses into the difficulties their family has navigated.

They left their hometown for the past 20 years, Vail Valley, Colorado, to move to Denver. In addition, the Sutter family was heartbroken to say a sudden farewell to their dog, Sophie.

Now, “The Bachelorette” stars have moved into their new home and just brought home a new puppy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista & Ryan Sutter Adopted a New Puppy

On January 23, Trista took to her Instagram Stories to provide the big reveal. She started with a video shot in the car as she drove with Ryan. “So, yesterday was a huge day for us. We did a lot at the house, but I think today trumps that,” “The Bachelorette” star teased.

She turned the camera to Ryan, who was driving, and asked “What do you think?” He nodded, agreeing it was a big day for them. Then Trista swung the camera back to reveal the family’s furry addition. “Cuz look what we got,” she declared.

“We just rescued this little bugger,” Trista gushed. She shared that his name was “Clipper” at the rescue, but she figured they would be renaming him.

In text on that slide of her Instagram Stories, she joked, “Yep. I know. Baby talk galore. But, I. Don’t. Care. It’s what happens when I’m around sweet babies like our new fur baby!!!!”

The subsequent slides showed the new puppy at his new home. Trista noted, “He’s just a little fluff ball!!! And we’re in love!”

Trista explained, “Thank you to @lightshine_canine for another one of our family members (Sophie was the first)!! He was born on the Rosebud reservation (seems fitting) but he’s now a very happy Sutter fur baby! Wish us luck tonight!!”

The Puppy, Kota, Is Quickly Settling in With the Sutter Family

Additional Instagram Stories from “The Bachelorette” star showed the puppy, now named “Kota,” getting accustomed to his new home. Trista was obviously thrilled with the new family member, and she showed glimpses of Ryan and Blakeley falling head-over-heels for the pup as well.

On January 24, Trista shared some additional Kota updates. She noted he was now her little shadow, following her around everywhere.

Trista also mentioned that quite a few of her followers had asked what breed of dog Kota is. She noted she did not know for sure, but she suspected he was a mix of a long-haired German Shepherd and a Catahoula leopard dog.

“We’re in love. Already in love,” she declared.

In October, Trista and Ryan brought fans of “The Bachelorette” along on their short but intense journey of saying goodbye to Sophie via a handful of Instagram posts.

After Sophie became sick and they took her to the vet, Ryan explained in an Instagram post they learned she had cancer.

She had surgery to remove her spleen along with a large mass, but the vet was worried the cancer had already spread to her liver.

Sadly, about a week later, Sophie underwent a second surgery. Unfortunately, on the same day, Ryan revealed Sophie had died.

The family was heartbroken by Sophie’s death. However, Trista also acknowledged they were already looking ahead to adopting another rescue once they had moved.

Now, “The Bachelorette” star has revealed they did not wait long after officially moving into their new house and Kota looks to be settling in quite nicely.

On January 27, Trista finally shared a montage of photos of Kota on her Instagram Feed as well.