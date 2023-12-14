Ryan & Trista Sutter Celebrate After ‘Big Change & Heartbreaking Loss’

“The Bachelorette” stars Ryan and Trista Sutter have navigated some difficult life challenges over the past year. Luckily, things seem to be turning around for them, and they have shared some sweet updates via social media.

After a lengthy, challenging process, Trista and Ryan have closed on a new home in Denver, Colorado. The development came at just the right time, as “The Bachelorette” stars are celebrating 20 years of marriage now too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista & Ryan Sutter Have Successfully Moved to Denver

In a November 29 Instagram Story, Trista shared major updates. “The Bachelorette” stars were signing the paperwork for their new home in Denver. She thanked their realtor for “dealing with ALL the showings and contracts that didn’t go through!”

On December 5, Trista started sharing some glimpses of the family’s new neighborhood and home. She showed off a gorgeous sunset and mentioned trails she knew Ryan would be hiking frequently.

“The Bachelorette” promised to show before and after photos of their new home eventually. In a subsequent Instagram Story, she gave everybody another sunset photo and included a note that read, “New house. New favorite sunset spot.”

The latest Instagram Story updates from Trista have shown tidbits of the couple getting everything into the new home and unpacked. The move was a difficult, but welcome, development after some tough months.

In October, Trista and Ryan shared with fans that their beloved dog was seriously ill. Sadly, she died just days later and the family was left heartbroken. “The Bachelorette” stars have also been working through their challenging family relocation.

They had lived in Vail Valley, Colorado, since the beginning of their relationship. However, Trista and Ryan decided to move to Denver.

This move was in part for Ryan’s firefighter career, as well as for their teen children, Maxwell and Blakesley. In August, Trista explained in an Instagram post the process had been rough in large part because they were stressed “trying to sell and buy a home in the middle of what seems like an impossible real estate market.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Have Been Married for 20 Years

As they were in the thick of unpacking, Trista and Ryan both took to their Instagram pages to gush over their anniversary. “The Bachelorette” stars officially wed 20 years ago, on December 6, 2003.

Trista shared a video showing her walking hand-in-hand outdoors in Colorado, and it included a couple of still shots from earlier in their relationship. She captioned the post, “Our 20th chapter starts now… and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Ryan posted a selfie showing him with Trista on his Instagram page. It was taken at sunset, in Denver. “They never said it would be easy but this was easily one of the craziest, most challenging, most unpredictable years of the 20 we’ve now spent together,” he wrote.

“Big change and heartbreaking loss tested our resolve. We struggled and we cried,” he noted. Ryan continued, “We laughed and we loved. We did it all and we did it together, like we always have.”

“The Bachelorette” star shared, “You and me, hand in hand, heart to heart. It started in front of millions but today it’s just us. No wedding special, no fanfare, no red carpet. Just love. That’s all we’ve ever needed.”

Bachelor Nation Swooned Over the Updates

Bachelor Nation fans gushed over Ryan and Trista in the comments sections of their posts. On Ryan’s post, Trista commented, “You are my safe harbor, my happy place, and my absolute favorite love story. Here’s to living life and taking chances.”

One fan wrote, “Happy 20th Anniversary you two! Loved your love story from the very beginning ❤️🍾.”

“I screamed when you picked Ryan. Loved him from the moment he got out of the Limo. Happy Anniversary,” added another fan.

On Reddit, a supporter shared, “My god that was beautiful. ‘It started in front of millions and now it’s just us’ that’s what this franchise is about, that’s what got me into it. This is real life and real love (as far as we know). What a beautiful tribute to the ups and downs of life.”

A different Redditor gushed, “Gah. My heart! I always loved Ryan and his tenderness. And loved them together. Can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I watched them get married on TV! Long live the pink ombré chairs (IYKYK)!”