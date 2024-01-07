Trista Sutter Gets Poetic While Celebrating With Her Family

The original star of “The Bachelorette,” Trista Sutter, is ready to celebrate. After a difficult year, she and her family have embraced a new beginning.

Trista recently revealed that she and Ryan had finally signed the paperwork to purchase their new home. The Sutter family moved to Denver, Colorado, after living in Vail Valley, Colorado for two decades.

On November 29, “The Bachelorette” shared her excitement about finally getting to that point. She voiced her gratitude to their realtor for “dealing with ALL the showings and contracts that didn’t go through!”

Trista took to her Instagram Stories on December 29 to tease her latest post and moving update. “@ryansutter may have woo’d me with poetry back in the day, but I may have taken his poetic-skills crown with this one.” She also noted, “You heard it here first.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Tried Her Hand at Writing Poetry

“The Bachelorette” star shared a handful of photos on her Instagram page and included a bit of original poetry. The first photo showed Trista and Ryan with their kids, Maxwell and Blakesley. It appeared they were at a hockey game together.

Other photos in Trista’s post showed her posing with a Christmas tree and celebrating with friends. Another slide in the array of photos was a shot of the family’s 2023 Christmas card.

The caption of the Instagram post was written in poetic style by Trista. She mentioned the new house and teased, “Not a creature was stirring, Not even a puppy (because we haven’t gotten one yet – but we’re looking to rescue one soon!).”

The reference to the puppy was an especially sweet one, given the big loss the Sutter family recently endured. In October, both Trista and Ryan shared with fans that their family dog, Sophie, had suddenly become quite ill. Sadly, just a matter of days later, Sophie died.

Both “Bachelorette” stars shared how heartbroken they were by Sophie’s death. Now, they are feeling almost ready to add a puppy to their new home.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Shared Sweet Words Written by Ryan Years Ago

Trista noted the family was “thankful to have spent Christmas in our beautiful new home!” She then referenced the last photo in her Instagram post that showed a page of Ryan’s writing on a piece of notebook paper.

The writing read, “I need to be a good husband for my wife and help her out, so she doesn’t feel she is doing all the work. What all this should tell you is the person I want to be like is the only person I can truly be and that is ME!”

“We are loving surprises like the last pic…so true! When I found it, I sat down and read every page. A glimpse at the thoughts of my man at a young age,” Trista wrote.

Ryan commented, “So talented!” on Trista’s poetic post.

Fellow former “Bachelorette” DeAnna Pappas Stagliano teased, “Excellent rhyming Trista!”

“Aww that last frame. He was a keeper even then,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “You are a poet. Wishing you and your family an abundant healthy loving life in your new home.”