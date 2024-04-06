‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Embraces Multiple Exciting Family Developments

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” had good news to share in recent updates. Sarah Herron experienced a lot of heartbreak in 2023, but 2024 looks fabulous so far.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Herron & Her Husband Dylan Brown Are Buying a House

On April 1, Herron shared the first bit of exciting news on her Instagram page. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star started her update by noting, “This is not an April Fool’s!!”

Herron gushed, “We are in utter disbelief to be under contract on our first home together!!!” She added, “We truly did not expect this to happen, but the stars are aligning to bring us many blessings right now!”

“The Bachelor” alum is pregnant with twin girls with her husband, Dylan Brown. She has kept fans updated along the way, and early on, noted she was worried about bringing twins home to their small apartment.

On March 30, Herron shared in an Instagram Story, “We put an offer in on a house today and I’m so excited and so nervous.” She noted they wouldn’t have an answer until April 1, though.

Herron also shared “Tuesday we have a big scan for the babies.” She added, “I don’t know if my anxiety can handle this much right now!!!”

The Couple’s House Closing Is Scheduled for a Very Special Date

Of the home they’re under contract to purchase, Herron shared they toured it for the first time over the weekend. They had already looked at a lot of houses on the market, she noted.

“Upon walking into this one for the first time we just knew it felt like home,” she explained. Herron added, “The house is filled with so much positive energy, natural light, and room to grow our little family! Plus a YARD for Rio and room for family to come visit!!”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum explained she and her husband had made numerous offers on other homes, but they always lost out. In this case, their offer was picked over three others.

Their planned closing date on the house is set to take place on a very special day: May 17, their deceased son Oliver’s original due date. “I can’t help but think he has a hand in this for us and his baby sisters,” she admitted.

While they still have a lot of pieces to get into place before closing day, Herron said they were “feeling extremely hopeful that all will land in place as it should.”

Herron’s Pregnancy Update Was Wonderful

Herron shared a pregnancy update amid all of the house news, too. In an Instagram Story posted on April 3, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “We had our anatomy scans and fetal echo cardiograms a few days ago. This was the second round.”

She noted they had “early scans done at 16 weeks, and again at 20 weeks. Both babies received completely clean bills of health and development.”

Because the scans went so well, Herron and her husband can “resume normal growth scans with our [obstetrician] at home.” Until that point, they needed to see a specialist in Denver, Colorado.

“Now we keep our fingers crossed to reach viability week, and then the home stretch!”

During Herron’s pregnancy with Oliver, he was born at 24 weeks and died soon after his birth. “The Bachelor” alum also experienced a difficult journey with IVF before becoming pregnant with her twin girls.

“[I don’t know] if I’ve ever rooted for someone so hard,” one “Bachelor” fan admitted on Reddit.

“I feel like I need these babies to be born for Sarah, I can only imagine how she feels everyday. Thinking of Oliver anytime I think of all her babies, 😢” commented another Redditor.

Someone else added, “Love her!! Fingers crossed for things to be as uneventful as possible!”