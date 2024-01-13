Reality TV Star Is Questioning Her Friendship With Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall

Reality TV star Scheana Shay is questioning her friendship with Nick Viall, the former “Bachelor” turned podcaster.

Her concerns came after comments Viall and another guest made about Shay’s husband Brock Davis on his podcast.

Scheana Shay, also known as Scheana Marie Davis, stars on Bravo’s reality TV series, “Vanderpump Rules.” Viall, of course, was one of the most controversial Bachelors after being rejected on “The Bachelorette” twice. Viall has since moved on to create a popular podcast called “The Viall Files.” He is engaged and expecting a child with model Natalie Joy.

Viall has posted a slew of photos showing him with Natalie on his Instagram page. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” he wrote. He defines himself as an entrepreneur on his Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheanna Shay Says That She Feels She Has Been a Subject of Nick Viall’s Podcast ‘Because He Has Nothing Else to Talk About’

Scheanna Shay said in her own podcast, Scheananigans, that she has “known” Viall “for years” and thought they were friends.

The episode is titled, “In the Hot Seat with the ‘Payroll Husband.'”

“I have his phone number and we have done some social media things together. I have appeared on his podcast,” she said.

According to Scheanna, Viall brought Charli Burnett on his podcast as a guest, and Burnett called Shay’s husband, Davis, “a payroll husband.”

She says that Viall then referred to Davis as “the payroll husband” in another episode.

“I feel like I have been a subject on the last several episodes of his podcast because he has nothing else to talk about,” she said.

According to Shay, she has not paid Davis and doesn’t know what the term means, and she believed it was “misogynistic” to call him one.

Nick Viall Recently Announced a New Media Company With a Podcast Hosted by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

According to Variety, Viall recently announced a new lifestyle company. It’s called Envy Media.

Variety described it as “an audio-first lifestyle company focused on pop culture and relationship-themed shows.”

The company “will produce a podcast titled ‘Disrespectfully,’ hosted by ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan,” Variety reported.

“Expanding Envy Media’s offering to go beyond ‘The Viall Files’ has been something I’ve been working on for years, and it wasn’t until I met Katie and Dayna that I realized I’d found exactly the right people to be the first to join us here at the microphone,” Viall said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am so excited for everyone to get to experience this show and see the results of all their hard work, and I can’t wait to announce some of the other exciting shows we’ve been planning over at Envy Media.”

Variety reported that the Maloney and Kathan podcast will focus on being “unapologetically yourself, getting it wrong, career, mental health, relationships, sex, and whatever else they feel like.”