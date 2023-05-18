Sean Lowe Reveals What Had Him ‘Crying Like a Baby’

Former “Bachelor” Sean Lowe found love while handing out roses in 2013, and he remains the only male lead who married his final rose recipient. These days, after a decade of marriage, Lowe is living his best life at his home in Texas with his wife, Catherine Giudici, and their three children, Isaiah, Samuel, and Mia. Recently, however, he admitted to becoming quite emotional over something one of his children did and “Bachelor Nation” adored his willingness to share it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lowe Got Emotional Over His Daughter Mia

On May 10, the former “Bachelor” joked he was “going to take a break from my usual sarcastic humor” in a new Instagram post. Instead, he teased fans he would “let you all enjoy this video of me crying like a baby.” The post used the Darlene Love song “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” and the video clip that Lowe included showed a tidbit from his daughter Mia’s first dance recital. As the recital played in the upper corner, Lowe could be seen on video in an outdoor chair on the rest of the screen.

“Let me tell you what’s going on here…” he began. Lowe explained the video he posted was taken shortly after Mia’s dance recital, “and it was the best thing I’d ever seen in my entire life.” That evening, the kids played in the family’s swimming pool while he watched “Father of the Bride” on a television. It just happened to be playing, it seems, and Lowe soon found himself significantly impacted by it.

Lowe shared, “Then [the] scene of Steve Martin thinking back to his daughter being a little girl came on and I started thinking about how Mia won’t be a little girl for long… And then I lost it.” At that point in the video, Lowe could be seen wiping his eyes after starting to cry.

Lowe Cautioned Others ‘Don’t Have Daughters’

The video in Lowe’s Instagram post showed him wiping his tears away several times as he shifted in his chair and tried to regain his composure. All the while, Mia’s dance recital video continued to play in the upper corner of the clip. “The Bachelor” star did manage to insert some of his usual humor when he added, “Also, I made the mistake of telling Catherine and then she reminded me we had cameras and now you can all enjoy watching me cry to a 90s movie.” Lowe then jokingly added, “Don’t have daughters.”

“The Bachelor” star’s post definitely resonated with his followers. The post gathered nearly 70,000 “likes” and over 1,000 comments.

“How blessed is your family to have you! To be a leader and a man of the house and to openly express the love you have for your daughter, your children, your wife. The more I see the more I’m convinced men like you are a rarity,” suggested one supporter.

“And you can play this at her wedding when you give a very heartfelt funny speech and remind the congregation that if it wasn’t for the bachelor she wouldn’t be here! I mean best speech ever!” teased another.

“Aww! Start praying now that her future husband is an awesome man like you. You are a great dad,” someone else gushed.

“You’re a good dad Sean Lowe. And also, so glad there’s cameras everywhere,” quipped a separate commenter.