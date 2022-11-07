‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Addresses Pregnancy Speculation

Couples from “Bachelor in Paradise” often surprise fans with relationship changes, and that was definitely the case recently with one season 7 pair. “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Serena Pitt shocked show viewers by having a low-key courthouse wedding on October 27, even though they had previously talked about a big September 2023 event. The quiet and seemingly quick decision to get married left some wondering if there any particular reason they went that route, and the two answered questions in a YouTube video. It appeared quite a few franchise fans asked whether Pitt was pregnant, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” newlyweds provided an answer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile’s Wedding Wasn’t an Impromptu Decision

On November 3, Pitt and Amabile posted a video on their YouTube channel revealing lots of great tidbits. They explained they knew a lot of “Bachelor in Paradise” fans had questions about their decision to get married when and how they did, and they wanted to fill everybody in on the details. For starters, they revealed they had planned the courthouse wedding about three weeks prior to getting married. Amabile told his parents and brother the night before they got married, and similarly, Pitt told just her parents and her sister. Nobody else knew their plans ahead of time.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars also shared that Pitt will change her last name to Amabile, but she is going to wait to do that until next September after their big wedding. They do not have wedding bands yet, but those should come after the big wedding too. The couple could only bring one person along to witness their wedding, and they chose Natasha Parker, who co-hosts the “Click Bait” podcast with Amabile.

Fans Wondered About a Pregnancy

Amabile and Pitt waited until about halfway through their YouTube video to address the pregnancy speculation. As juicy as it might be if they were expecting, and as much as “Bachelor in Paradise” fans would love it, they revealed that no, there is no pregnancy right now.

“A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense, people are wondering if we had, like, a shotgun wedding because I’m pregnant. I’m not pregnant,” Pitt detailed to ensure everybody was up to speed on that front.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars then shared a few details about their September 2023 wedding. Pitt revealed it will be a destination wedding, so it will not take place in Toronto, where she’s from, Amabile’s hometown of Chicago, or New York where they currently live. She added they think they have narrowed their options down to three locations: Charleston, South Carolina, Austin, Texas, or Nashville, Tennessee. They have hired a wedding planner and will take “Bachelor in Paradise” fans with them on their planning journey throughout the months ahead.

Nearly 200 people commented on Pitt and Amabile’s YouTube video, and many were notes of congratulations from “Bachelor in Paradise” fans.

“Aww so cute & happy for you two. You have a great rhythm with your responses & banter! Hope to see more of your couples content! Even just talking, you are so cute,” commented one fan.

“You guys are the sweetest couple. I wish you a lifetime of happiness and a love for eternity. Blessings,” added someone else.