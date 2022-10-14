Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Tease Updates & Edge Closer to Their Wedding Day

During season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Serena Pitt and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile fell head over heels for one another. They got engaged in Mexico during the finale of their season, and they are still going strong more than a year later. The couple recently had a big engagement party and have shared some tidbits about when their wedding day may come.

Here’s what you need to know:

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Had an Engagement Party in Toronto

People detailed that in late August, Pitt and Amabile gathered their loved ones in her hometown of Toronto. Pitt noted the party idea came from her parents, and she felt it was “a nice idea to bring some of our family and close friends together to celebrate a whole year” after the initial engagement. In fact, Amabile shared that until the engagement party, “our parents never even met in person.” The party was held at the Flora Lounge in Toronto and had an “elevated boho” feel to it. The space as decorated with candles, twinkle lights, and neutral tones, and had the feel of being luxurious yet romantic. Attendees enjoyed custom cocktails, a sausage stand, cookies, and plenty of other snacks.

“They are so cute together!” someone gushed on Reddit after seeing photos from the party.

“They look so good together and very happy/in love!!” added another fan.

Amabile and Pitt had not started planning their wedding at that point, despite planning an engagement party and recently moving to New York City together. Pitt admitted, though, she felt “married life will be pretty much the same as our lives now.” Amabile agreed, suggesting things will not necessarily change much until they have kids. In a recent podcast appearance, Pitt suggested there has been some progress with wedding planning in recent weeks. How soon might the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars tie the knot?

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Is Aiming for a Wedding in September 2023

Pitt recently joined the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast and provided some fresh details for “Bachelor in Paradise” fans. She revealed they were “hoping for next September,” adding it was a “pretty set thing” they would get married in 2023. She acknowledged, though, that it could end up being in August or October instead, and a lot depending on what they decided in terms of a venue. Pitt also shared the wedding would be somewhere in the United States, but probably not in Amabile’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, or in Canada, where she is from. She intends to hire a wedding planner soon, and admitted Amabile is “probably more opinionated about this [wedding] stuff than I am.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has not rushed into planning their wedding, but that doesn’t mean they were hesitant about their future together. Pitt told Us Weekly, “I think we did always know we were gonna get here.” She added that their initial transition into a couple in the real world went smoothly, so “there was really nothing but confidence in the future of our relationship and we always knew we were gonna get married.”