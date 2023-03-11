Brandon Jones & Serene Russell Reveal Their Engagement Pics

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell make a picture-perfect pair in their new engagement photos. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple showed off a few of the pictures in a joint Instagram post.

The five-image slideshow shows off the casually-clad couple in a series of black-and-white close up shots.

Their photographer – The Randolphs – commented on their post, writing, “🥹🖤 my heart is still exploding.” The husband-and-wife duo already have ties to Bachelor Nation, previously photographing Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

The Randolphs shared additional images from the photoshoot, this time in color, on their professional Instagram account.

“Brandon and Serene have the kind of love I just want to bottle up forever— a love that is so tender, raw and special,” they captioned the carousel. “The best I can do is eternalize their love in pictures. Here’s a sneak peek of just one chapter of their fun session. 🖤”

Jones and Russell met on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” getting engaged in the finale. Jones was a fan-favorite from Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Once in Mexico, he only had eyes for Russell, who first competed for Clayton Echard’s heart on “The Bachelor.”

Bachelor Nation Celebrated Their Engagement Photos

Bachelor Nation shared their adoration in droves, with fans commenting on the Instagram post that they are “stunners,” “gorgeous” and a “perfect match.”

A few of the franchise’s other stars also took to the comments – including their fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants.

In the comment section, Brittany Galvin called Jones and Russell “The perfect pair” and Genevieve Parisi said the duo “melt my heart.”

They were not the only ones, with Johnny DePhillipo commenting a black heart.

“Most beautiful couple inside and out ❤️,” Jill Chin wrote under the post. Danielle Maltby added, “Omg y’all!!! These are BREATHTAKING 😍😍😍.”

Another suitor from Young’s season, Will Urena, pumped up his former co-star in the comments. “Heating up my timeline 🔥🔥❤️ love this!” he wrote.

Brandon Jones & Serene Russell Are Planning a 2024 Wedding

Wedding bells could soon be ringing for Jones and Russell, who moved in together while the season was airing, according to People. They live in San Diego, California.

Russell told the outlet the couple was planning a 2024 wedding. But, she revealed during an Instagram Q&A in January 2023 that they had yet to set a wedding date, Bachelor Nation reported.

“The only reason we don’t have an actual set date right now is just because we don’t know exactly where we want to get married and a lot of that stuff is based on season,” Russell responded to a fan, as Bachelor Nation quoted.

According to the franchise’s website, the former teacher added, “We don’t want to do something seasonal in the wrong season like getting married in the mountains when it’s winter. So we’re trying to nail down exactly what kind of wedding we want and where we want it and then we will start talking about dates. We do have a year, though, it will be in 2024!”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 7