‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – Episode 2

On tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, Katie Thurston will dive deeper into her search for love, but as usual, it won’t come without its fair share of drama.

During last week’s premiere episode, Austin, Brandon, Gabriel, Jeff, Landon, Marcus, and Marty were sent home.

Tonight, the contestants will join Thurston on a cowboy-themed date, better known as “Katie’s Big Buckle Brawl.” Viewers can expect some mud wrestling and laughs. Have a look at a clip from the group date “brawl” below:





Play



Love is messy… so let's get down and dirty (Sneak Peek) The Bachelorette 2021 The Bachelorette Katie Thurston 2021-06-13T22:18:55Z

Read on to learn more about tonight’s episode, what’s coming on “The Bachelorette”, but beware of spoilers!

Greg Grippo Got the First Solo Date





Play



Katie & Greg go on their First Date (Sneak Peek) The Bachelorette 2021 The Bachelorette Katie Thurston Episode 2 2021-06-14T15:58:14Z

The man who received the first one-on-one date of the season was Greg Grippo. It’s an outdoorsy date, which Thurston described as be very representative of who she is as a person.

On the date Thurston gushed about how “easy” it was to be around Grippo.

A Former “Bachelorette” Contestant Returns

Early on in the season, Blake Moynes, from Clare and Tayshia’s seasons, will show up in an attempt to win Thurston over. It’s unclear if he shows up tonight, but according to Reality Steve, his arrival will take place “rather early” in the season, meaning it could very well be this evening.

Moynes first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette”, and when the show switched to Tayshia as the lead, Moynes was a fan-favorite who was sent home on week nine.

The 29-year-old is a wildlife manager from Canada, according to his ABC bio.

His bio reads, “At university, he studied every kind of wildlife management program he could get his hands on and now spends his days happily working outdoors. Professionally, Blake Moynes says he has it all, but personally, he is at a crossroads. In the past, Blake spent his Saturday nights hanging with his best friends, but now all of those friends are married and he’s the last single man remaining. Not one to like being left out, Blake Moynes now feels the pressure to settle down and wife up!”

Thurston Promised a ‘Sex Positive’ Season

Reality Steve has mentioned, time and time again, that this season will be very sex-positive. One indication is the promo for the season, which says fans will “find out what all the buzz is about” in reference to the vibrator Thurston brought on the “The Bachelor” last season.

This go around, Reality Steve writes, “… any thought that this franchise was gonna move away from the sex-themed dates, or numerous sexual innuendos we see season and season out, well, you can throw that idea out the window this season. There will be plenty of talk and dates that are sexual in nature. The sex thing is played up more so than normal this season from what I’m being told.”

Katie Thurston’s Final Four Are …

Reality Steve has revealed who Thurston’s final four are.

The final four will be Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, Greg Grippo, and Blake Moynes.

Reality Steve adds that while he knows Thurston is engaged, he doesn’t know who she is engaged to.





Play



'The Bachelorette' 2021 Season Preview Here's your first look at the full season of 'The Bachelorette' 2021 with Katie Thurston. This season has romance, mud wrestling, tears, drama, and the Bachelorette herself saying 'I'm done, I'm done, I'm done — someone book my flight home.' From 'The Bachelorette' season 17 premiere, 'Week 1.' Watch 'The Bachelorette' 2021 MONDAYS 8|7c on… 2021-06-08T02:00:16Z

Tonight, it’s likely viewers will see tensions grow between Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk. Last week, the show foreshadowed a feud between the two when Clancy was shown telling Menk, “I don’t like you, bro. Like, I’ve never liked you.”

That rivalry can be expected to flourish on tonight’s episode, but it’s unclear who will go home first this season.

Tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette” will air at 8 p.m. eastern and pacific times on ABC.