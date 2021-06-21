‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – Episode 3

On Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, Katie Thurston lays down the law. When the show left off last week, Thurston told her remaining contestants that she wanted them to leave if they weren’t there for the right reasons. Now, she’s brought in some backup to make sure that happens.

The official press release for the episode reads, “… Katie literally flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael A., who opens up with a deeply heartfelt story of how he decided to follow his heart to New Mexico, and drama begins to boil over in the house. Is someone still here for the wrong reasons?”

Who will join Thurston on her journey this week? Who will she fall for?

Here’s what you need to know:

Karl & Thomas Are Put On Blast





Week 3 Sneak Peek: Karl's Campaign Continues – The Bachelorette Next week, Katie must try to figure out who's here for the right reasons, and who's chasing fame, as Karl's assertions turn the guys against each other. Meanwhile, romantic dates turn everything upside down — even literally in one case — while Katie's connections with the men grow. From 'The Bachelorette' season 17 premiere, 'Week… 2021-06-15T05:00:03Z

The preview for Monday’s episode features Karl Smith, who is at the center of the drama after calling out the other contestants and claiming that multiple people aren’t there for the right reasons.

A voiceover for the promo states, “He singlehandedly made her doubt her relationship with every single one of us…”

Thomas Jacobs is then called a “manipulative psychopath” by one of his fellow housemates.

In the preview, Jacobs admits that he has thought about being the franchise’s next lead. This all kicks off when Aaron Clancy states that Jacobs, who is 28, came on the show “for a platform.”

When Clancy asks, “Have you ever thought, ‘Maybe, I could end up being the Bachelor?'” Thomas responds, “Yes, that was a thought that was on my mind.” This rubs the other guys the wrong way.

If one thing is clear, it’s that Thurston is not here to play games. Last week, she sent Cody Menk home after it was suggested that he had other goals in mind appearing on the show, and there’s no reason why she won’t send someone else home for similar reasons.

Katie’s One on One Date with Michael Allio

Michael Allio is 36, and works as a business owner in Ohio, according to his ABC bio.

During Allio’s one-on-one date with Katie, their dune buggy flips over. It’s unclear if they get hurt, but based on the fact that there are no sirens blaring (which typically is teased in previews for the season) we can assume all is well and good with their date, and it continues as planned.

According to US Weekly, Allio hails from Ohio. During the premiere episode, we learned that he has a son named James and that he FaceTimed him daily while in New Mexico competing on the show.

US Weekly revealed that Allio and his late wife, Laura, welcomed James in September 2016. In 2017, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed two years later.

Since then, Allio has devoted his time to the L4 Project, which aims to “ensure that individuals and families battling cancer are surrounded by a support network that allows them to focus on treatment, recovery, and living joyous lives.”

Is That… Nick Viall?

Tonight, Nick Viall returns, stating that he has shown up to “hold guys accountable.” In other words, Viall will help Thurston discern which contestants are there for the right reasons, and which aren’t.

During the group date, the ABC description states that the guys’ honesty leads Thurston to “open up about her own story in a heart-wrenching moment.”

Viall was a contestant on the 10th season of “The Bachelorette” and finished runnerup. He then appeared on Season 11, where he finished runner-up once more.

In 2016, Viall was the lead of the 21st season of “The Bachelor.” Since then, he has been the host of a podcast called “The Viall Viles”.