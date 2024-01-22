‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease Contents of Letter Lea Cayanan Received

During the “After the Final Rose” special for Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei was announced as the 2024 lead for “The Bachelor.” That night, he also met one of his bachelorettes, Lea Cayanan.

While briefly meeting Graziadei, Cayanan was given a letter to hold onto until the first cocktail party. However, she was not allowed to open it until she arrived at the mansion for “The Bachelor.”

As “The Bachelor” begins with its January 22 premiere, spoilers indicate the ladies worry about the contents of the letter. Neither Cayanan nor Graziadei knows what is in it either, although they know it is something that would give her an edge over the other bachelorettes. Luckily, spoilers regarding the specifics of the letter have emerged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lea Cayanan’s Letter Allows Her to Steal Someone’s Date

During the January 17 episode of spoiler king Reality Steve’s Daily Roundup podcast, the mystery was resolved. He shared, “Basically, it says that Lea can steal a one-on-one date at any point during the season,” Reality Steve revealed.

He added, “Lea says she doesn’t want to do that.” She will explain, “if Joey wants to give her a one-on-one date she will, [but] she doesn’t want to take it from anybody.”

Holding onto that letter could definitely provide Cayanan with a big advantage as “The Bachelor” dates begin. However, Reality Steve says she “throws the letter in the fire.”

Choosing to throw the letter in the fire ultimately pays off for Cayanan. Reality Steve noted that because of the gesture she made with the letter, Graziadei gave her the first impression rose.

‘The Bachelor’ Ladies Become Anxious About the Letter

Meet Lea. See her journey with Joey begin when #TheBachelor premieres Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/VdCz5fkfo0 — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) January 18, 2024

On January 18, People shared a sneak peek into the tensions that developed during “The Bachelor” premiere in regards to Cayanan’s letter. She carries the letter with her throughout the cocktail party, and the other women start buzzing about it.

A lot of theories regarding the contents of the letter pop up as Graziadei’s bachelorettes talk about it. Does it give her immunity? Can Cayanan eliminate somebody? Is it a date card?

The sneak peek shared by People shows Cayanan sitting by a fireplace, by herself, opening the letter. The contents of the letter rattle her a bit. At one point, she mentions that the letter could put something of a target on her back.

“The Bachelor” spoilers suggest Graziadei joins her soon after she opens the letter. It seems that’s when she decides to toss it into the fireplace.

How will the other ladies react when they learn about what Cayanan did with the letter? They may not be thrilled that she ends up with the first impression rose, and that on its own could put a target on her back.

However, the other ladies will likely be relieved that Cayanan cannot later take someone’s one-on-one date from them.

“The Bachelor” spoilers indicate that Graziadei does find love during his journey. His season premieres on Monday, January 22, and fans are eager to get started.