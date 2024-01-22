Joey Graziadei’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is ‘The Bachelor’?

Season 28 of “The Bachelor” stars Joey Graziadei. Bachelor Nation fans first met Graziadei as he connected with Charity Lawson during her run as “The Bachelorette.” The sparks were there between the two “Bachelorette” stars. Ultimately, however, Lawson gave her final rose to her now-fiance, Dotun Olubeko.

Now, Graziadei is the one handing out roses in hopes of finding his perfect love match. What do fans need to know about the lead for the 2024 season of “The Bachelor”?

Joey Graziadei Is 28 Years Old

According to Today, Graziadei is 28 years old, and he was born on May 24, 1995. Per Graziadei’s high school tennis profile, “The Bachelor” star is 5-foot-11-inches tall.

“The Bachelor” star grew up in Pennsylvania. His LinkedIn page indicates he graduated from Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania in 2013.

Graziadei then attended West Chester University, which is also in Pennsylvania. He received a bachelor’s degree in 2017. During college, “The Bachelor” star studied communication and media studies and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

“The Bachelor” star played Division II men’s tennis while in college as well, and he was a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America.

In March 2017, Graziadei announced via his Instagram page he already had a post-graduation plan. “It’s official. After graduation I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai,” he wrote.

He remained in that position from April 2017 to August 2018, and then he shifted his tennis-playing talents to the Kukuiula Development Co LLC. Grazaidei took some time away from working as a tennis pro from January 2020 to July 2022, but then he returned to Kukuiula again full-time.

Graziadei Is Very Close to His Family

During his time on “The Bachelorette,” Graziadei told Lawson about his parents divorcing when he was young. As he shared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in July, his parents split after his father came out as gay.

Graziadei had talked with his father before sharing that part of his life story on “The Bachelorette,” and he acknowledged that it had affected him growing up.

“I could talk about my family for hours…my dad’s one of my favorite people in this world,” Graziadei shared during the podcast.

“The Bachelor” star told Us Weekly his family has been incredibly supportive throughout his journey within Bachelor Nation.

“I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my family closer together,” he noted. “It’s one of the many blessings that this has brought,” Graziadei added.

He told the outlet that despite their divorce, his mother and father were “amazing coparents.” In addition to his parents, Graziadei also has two sisters, Carly and Eleanor. It seems he is the middle of the three siblings.

Graziadei adores his father, but he recently shared something special about his mother, too. In an Instagram post shared by “The Bachelor” star on January 15, he confessed he is a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.

“Been a Packers Fan my whole life since my Mom’s side of the family grew up in the Green Bay Area,” Graziadei explained. He included a photo showing him as a young boy, wearing a jersey for the team.

Spoilers for Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” suggest he successfully finds love this time around. The season begins on January 22 and Bachelor Nation cannot wait to get started.