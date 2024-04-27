‘Golden Bachelor’ Alum Reveals Why She’s Really Upset By Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Split

A contestant from “The Golden Bachelor” is upset by Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s split after just three months of marriage , but it’s not for the reason you may think.

In an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly, contestant Susan Noles said the failed marriage “ruined” her personal marital record. Noles famously officiated the couple’s TV wedding on January 4, 2024. “They ruined my marriage thing,” Noles told the outlet in reference to the “Golden Bachelor” breakup. “I mean, I had no divorces. My record was perfect.”

The outlet shared that when Noles was asked if she was “surprised’ by the split news, she playfully zipped her lips.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Noles Was Happy to Officiate the TV Wedding of Her ‘Ex’

Noles owns an Aston, Pennsylvania-based wedding business called Nuptials By Noles. Her officiant business offers a “fresh take on traditional ceremonies: weddings, vow renewals, and baptisms,” per the company’s Facebook page.

While Noles was in the running to win Turner’s heart, she was sent home in Week 5. Soon after, she told Access Hollywood she hoped to officiate Turner’s future wedding to one of her competitors. “No matter who he chooses I want to marry them because I’m an officiant,” she told the outlet in November 2023. “When I got out of the limousine and said, ‘Gerry I’m gonna marry you,’ I walked over and I explained that I’m an officiant, I do that for a living.”

In a separate interview, Noles noted that Turner and Nist later approached her to officiate their live TV wedding. “The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show,” Noles told Glamour in an interview. “Gerry’s my buddy and now Theresa is my girlfriend, so why not?”

While she’s bummed about the couple’s breakup, Noles told Us Weekly that her wedding business has “taken off” since her Bachelor Nation ceremony aired on ABC. Noles, 67, did not share how many wedding services she has officiated, but she has been in business for more than a decade, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Susan Noles Asked Fans to Be Kind to Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Following Their Split

On April 12, 2024, Turner and Nist appeared on “Good Morning America” and announced plans to end their marriage.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner revealed on the ABC morning program.

Nist added, “I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

While the exes have been hit with massive backlash from “Bachelor” fans who felt they were bamboozled, Noles asked fans to have compassion. In a video posted to Instagram with co-star Kathy Swarts, Noles urged fans not to “give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that.” “There are so many people out there who are still in love,” she added. “And I truly believe those two fell in love.”

