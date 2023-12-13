Fans Want Susan Noles’ ‘Hot’ Son to Be the Next Bachelor

Susan Noles has been posting photos and videos of her son on Instagram during a family vacation to Cancun, Mexico, and fans are gushing over her handsome son, with some even saying he should be the next Bachelor.

Noles was married to former Major League Baseball player Dickie Noles, and they had three children together, a daughter and two sons, Chris and Nicky, according to Distractify.

Noles was a contestant on “The Golden Bachelor” who became a fan-favorite. Many fans want her to be the Golden Bachelorette, if one is announced, because of her lively personality and the way in which she bonded with, and tried to help, the other women, rather than act competitively around them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Noles Posted Videos of Her Son, Nicky Noles, on Their Family Vacation to Mexico

Noles and her family headed for Mexico after “The Golden Bachelor” ended.

“Family vacation time,” Noles posted on Instagram, sharing a video showing her with her son, Nicky Noles. Her comment thread immediately filled up with fans praising the looks of her son.

“If she made THIS masterpiece of a human being her meatballs must be out of this world 😍” wrote one. “Oh Susan ,,, you surely have great genes , your son looks like a model,” wrote another.

Another fan wrote, “ummm ok Susan you better tell you son if he’s lookin for a bachelorette to look no further 🤪” According to another fan, “Is it me or Kris’s look alike son is hot!!!”

Fans also gushed over Nicky in a photo Noles shared with her daughter and son. “I’m filling out his application for the Bachelor… what’s his height and weight?” wrote one. Wrote another, “Your son should be a model. He’s so handsome and hot 🥵”

In the comment thread of another photo showing her son without a shirt, a fan wrote, “I was hoping we would see the son shirtless!”

Noles’ son Nicky has also posted about the Cancun trip on his Instagram page.

It Appears That Nicky Noles Is Married

Dickie Noles throws at George Brett pic.twitter.com/E7UakHw1d5 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) April 4, 2021

It appears that Nicky Noles is not on the market.

However, Nicky is married. “Hi, my love. Ur wife loves ur hard hat 🥰” his wife wrote on one Instagram picture of him.

His wife even commented back to some of the gushing fans on Susan Noles’ Instagram comment thread, writing, “Good god sorry girls he is taken.”

On his Facebook page, Nicky Noles wrote that he works in the scaffolding division of a local refinery and has worked as a journeyman carpenter and barber stylist. He lives in Aston, Pennsylvania, and he’s from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to Delco Today, Noles’ ex husband was a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies. She runs a wedding officiating business in Pennsylvania, according to the newspaper.

Noles’ ex-husband currently works for the Philadelphia Phillies, according to his LinkedIn page.

But it’s Noles’ son that impressed some fans. “Hmmmm ok Susan with the incredibly good looking son. Queen DNA!” wrote one fan on her Instagram comment thread. “Great looking son! Future bachelor star?” wrote another.

READ NEXT: Leslie Fhima’s Son Likes Comment That Takes a Swipe at Theresa Nist.