Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Says Her Ex Faked Having Cancer

Former “Bachelor” winner Susie Evans is opening up about one of her past relationships. The Virginia native made an appearance on Bachelor news savant Dave Neal’s YouTube channel on April 28, where she revealed that one of her exes faked having cancer.

Susie Says Her Ex Was ‘So Manipulative’

Susie was the featured guest on episode two of Dave Neal’s new series “Driving With Dave,” where the YouTuber interviews reality TV personalities. During the episode, Susie opened up about her dating history, revealing she had seriously dated three people before going on “The Bachelor.” The 29-year-old shared she is on good terms with her last three exes but couldn’t say the same about her first boyfriend.

“He was a crazy mofo,” she told Dave. “Like crazy stuff. Honestly, I can’t even say it out loud.”

“The Bachelor” alum then revealed that her ex faked having skin cancer after she tried to breakup with him.

“He basically told my family he had cancer when he never had cancer,” she shared on the episode.

“That’s the type of person he was,” she continued. “He was so manipulative. I tried to breakup with him and he pulled that card.”

“He’s the only guy of all the guys I’ve dated where I’m like, [he was a] truly manipulative like just bad person,” she added.

Susie told Dave that her experience with her ex changed the way she approached dating, telling the host she does not tolerate lying in a relationship.

Susie Says She & Clayton Were ‘So Different’

Fans first met Susie when she was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2022. The blonde beauty formed a connection with Clayton early on, which landed her a spot in his final three. However, Susie’s relationship with Clayton became complicated during their Fantasy Suite date in Iceland when Clayton revealed he had been intimate with both Gabby and Rachel. The confession upset Susie, who felt she could not move forward with Clayton after learning he had expressed his love for the other contestants. The two ended up breaking up over the conflict.

The two reconnected after the show wrapped filming and began a relationship but the romance didn’t last long. The couple announced their split in a September 2022 Instagram post.

“With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement.

Susie spoke about her “tough” breakup with Clayton on episode two of “Driving With Dave.” The reality TV star said she and Clayton loved each other but were not compatible.

“We tried,” she told Dave, “We truly were so different, Clayton and I.”

“I have never fought or argued with someone as much as I fought and argued with him and he felt the same about me,” she said. “It was a really tough balance because we loved each other so much…but we fundamentally disagreed about almost everything.”

