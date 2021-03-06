Could ‘Bachelor’ Star Taylor Nolan Lose Her Mental Health License Over Past Tweets?

In the wake of her recently-surfaced offensive tweets, Page Six is reporting Taylor Nolan is facing a potential investigation by the Washington State Department of Health.

“This week, we’ve received multiple complaints against Nolan in connection with the issues you mentioned,” the department’s spokesperson, Gordon MacCracken, told Page Six on Friday. “Those complaints are under assessment. Patient safety is our top priority, and we take all complaints seriously.”

E! News corroborated the claims, adding that no formal investigation has been launched. MacCracken told the outlet, “In short, this is in the early stages, and we can’t predict what the result may be.”

Heavy has reached out directly to Washington State’s Department of Health for comment.

Nolan has held an active license in the state since 2016 with no disciplinary action. As an alum of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, she has been outspoken as recent controversies rocked the franchise.

Yet, Nolan was on the receiving end of backlash when Reddit resurfaced tweets and Facebook posts from 2011 through 2014 that have been deemed racist, homophobic, ableist, antisemitic and fat-phobic.

She has also mocked people who are “ugly,” have red hair, are sexual assault survivors and struggle with their mental health. In one tweet, she writes suicide is a treatment for certain personality disorders.

Should the complaints lead to an investigation and charges, MacCracken told Page Six that results could range from “dismissal or withdrawal of charges” to “license suspension or revocation.”

Nolan Has Issued 3 Statements

She has issued three statements addressing the situation.

After directly addressing apologies to “the LGBTQI+ community,” “the women and survivors of sexual assault,” “those struggling with long-standing mental illness,” “the Asian, the Jewish and BIPOC community,” and “those struggling with body shame and fatphobia” on Instagram, she promised, “I may not have stood with you then, but I will continue to stand with you today.”

This apology followed her two previous, in which she claimed critics who oppose how vocal she is about politics and issues of race dug up the posts. Later acknowledging she had not seen the full breadth of the resurfaced posts, her initial statement was a since-deleted video addressing only communities of color. She explained how her own internalized racism from white supremacy caused her to perpetuate those views to create a “false sense of safety.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bekah Martinez Are Among Her Critics

Bekah Martinez was among Nolan’s toughest critics, writing on her third apology that she felt “bamboozled.” During her Chatty Broads podcast, she pointed specifically to the comments mocking mental health struggles as concerning given Nolan’s professional history.

She was certainly not alone in her critique, with even some of her friends calling for accountability. As Ashley Spivey wrote, The Taylor I’ve known for the past couple of years has not only shown growth and a willingness to be an advocate. Accountability would be applied to anyone in this situation whether they were a friend, family member, colleague, etc.”

Bristowe weighed in through a video on her Instagram Story, “I’m shocked that it’s Taylor Nolan because, you know, she talks about being an ally and how she’s done all this work, which I’m not discrediting that she’s done all the work, but to use that as an excuse by saying you’ve done the work that’s dismissing what you said. That’s dismissing those people you’ve offended.”

The former Bachelorette then called on Nolan to delete the tweets, despite claims she left them up as a part of her journey. She said, “Please delete them. They’re still offensive even if it’s a part of your journey.”

Nolan has not made any public statements about this recent development.

