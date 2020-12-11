Tayshia Adams Dishes on If She’d Date Clare Crawley’s Fiancé Dale Moss

When Clare Crawley exited season 16 of The Bachelorette early, she left a slew of men in her wake. The remaining men decided to give love another chance and stuck around when Tayshia Adams stepped in as lead. However, Crawley did take one contestant with her, fiancé Dale Moss. Now, fans are left wondering if Adams wishes Moss had stuck around for what could have been.

“Everyone’s asked me this,” the current Bachelorette said on Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay after they asked her about the New York-based model.

“You know, I didn’t even see much of Dale,” said the co-host of Click Bait. “I think that the qualities I did see about, like, him rushing to her side to make sure she was okay and just being a really good, strong figure for her to lean on is a very attractive quality.”

Unlike other seasons, most of the men vying for Adams’ heart were not brought on specifically for her. She instead inherited 16 men from Crawley and four additional suitors exited the limo on her first night.

“But at the same time, a lot of the men that I, you know, was dating did exactly that to me,” said the California native who saw Moss’ attractive qualities in her contestants. “So, I really can’t say like, I wish Dale was there because I didn’t experience that.”

Crawley and Moss Are Engaged

Rumors started to swirl over the summer that Crawley’s time on The Bachelorette was limited. Fans got a glimpse as to why on night one when Crawley said, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.”

In the few episodes of their time on the show, it was clear Crawley was invested in her relationship with Moss, giving him the first impression rose and a group date rose.

It all came to a head when the franchise’s longtime host Chris Harrison confronted Crawley, telling her, “The path we’re on right now doesn’t end well for anybody.”

Crawley and Moss decided to explore their relationship and leave the show together. After Harrison declared Crawley “blew up The Bachelorette,” the couple became engaged.

While Crawley has implied she was forced off the show, she and Moss seem happy on social media documenting their trips to visit each other.

Adams Admitted to Falling in Love with Multiple Men on ‘The Bachelorette’

As Adams explores her relationships with the men vying for her heart, it is clear she has a connection with multiple suitors.

“I didn’t know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people,” the former phlebotomist told ET. “But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me.”

STOP: Don’t read further if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve has already reported who Adams’ final four men are, revealing them to be Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais, Ben Smith and Zac Clark.

According to Reality Steve, Adams was most interested in Morais and was heart-broken when he decided to quit. However, fans have seen her confess her developing feelings for Smith while Clark is expected to receive her final rose.

