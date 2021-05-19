Tayshia Adams Reveals a Major Upside to Her Presence on Katie Thurston’s Season

Tayshia Adams opened up about her new role as co-host of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” alongside fellow franchise star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While fans continue to freak out over the temporary replacement of Chris Harrison – during the last “Bachelor” season the longtime ABC host announced he would be stepping back from the franchise following his controversial comments about Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racially insensitive acts — Tayshia is seemingly comfortable in the role she never dreamed she would land.

In a new interview, the fan-favorite even hinted that a female hosting duo was just what this season’s “Bachelorette” star needed.

Tayshia Adams Described Her ‘Bachelorette’ Co-Stars as the ‘Ultimate Girl Gang’

Tayshia, who ended her run as “The Bachelorette” last year with an engagement to Zac Clark, told E! News that she and Kaitlyn Bristowe formed a close bond with incoming series star Katie Thurston, a bond that even Chris Harrison could never relate to.

“It was the ultimate girl gang, if you will,” she said. “Every time [Katie] needed us we were always kind of right around the corner and ready to help her. But it was so great to be able to be there with her because if there’s ever been a time for a Bachelorette to have somebody as a mentor behind the scenes, so this was something that was really special for her, and I hope that we helped her out.”

Tayshia also marveled about her unprecedented role as a “Bachelorette” host. Up until now, Chris Harrison helmed every season of both the male and the female-led series, totaling more than 40 combined seasons.

“I couldn’t have predicted this,” Tayshia told the outlet. “If you would’ve told me this is the direction my journey would go, I would’ve never have guessed it. But I really truly feel like this is where I’m supposed to be and I feel more comfortable than ever. I’ve really grown up through the franchise so it feels like home.”

Tayshia Adams Previously Revealed She Gave Katie Thurston Some Advice

With the godfather of “The Bachelor” franchise currently still out, Tayshia and Kaitlyn were more like fairy godmothers for Katie. During an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Tayshia revealed that she and Kaitlyn gave Katie advice because “there’s just so much more happening behind the scenes” that “The Bachelorette” is unaware of, like “the conversations that the guys are having, or if someone has something planned” for her.

“You trying to change that narrative might change the course of all these other relationships,” Tayshsia revealed she told Katie. “You don’t really get the full experience when you’re trying to control every twist and turn… This is the one place where [you can] just let other people kind of handle it and see just where the cards unfold because you just never know.”

A source told Us Weekly that because Tayshia and Kaitlyn were previous “Bachelorette” stars, they could “relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, “ which viewers will see “play out” this season.

“It was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up,” the source revealed.

“The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, June 7 on ABC.

