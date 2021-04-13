Tayshia Adams Shared a Sad Truth About Being in Quarantine

Tayshia Adams has been living in quarantine for a few weeks now, and it sounds like it’s starting to bring her down.

The former Bachelorette star is staying in New Mexico while she helps with the new season of the show. Since the show is filming all in one location due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of the contestants, cast, and crew have to be sure that they are following protocol to ensure that they are all stay healthy and safe.

Tayshia got a visit from her beau, Zac Clark, over the Easter holiday, but, for the most part, she has been spending quite a bit of time alone. On Sunday, Tayshia took to her Instagram Stories to share that she’s been feeling a bit down in the dumps lately.

“What’s up guys? You guys truly don’t miss a beat, do you? … I feel like you guys can always tell when I’m just off, and I’m not being myself. I’ve just been struggling these past couple of days. In fact, I’m not even sleeping. I just feel like I’m missing out on a lot, and I just miss my family, and Zac, and my friends,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Shared That Being Solo in New Mexico Is ‘Really Hard’

Tayshia was chosen along with fellow Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe to help with hosting duties for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. And while Tayshia admits that she’s super happy that she was chosen for this opportunity, it’s been tough being away from the people that she loves.

“Despite how incredibly happy I am to be here, and like, obsessed I am with this opportunity, and I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be, it’s still really hard,” she said.

Tayshia went on to say that she’s been trying to look at things differently — to change her mindset a bit.

“I had a really good talk with my mom this morning, and I finally feel like I’m coming out of the darkness — to be completely dramatic,” she said with a laugh. “You know, sometimes we gotta go through it a little bit. But I also think that my perspective and my mindset has just been [off]. And I really should be using this time productively as opposed to dwelling, and having FOMO,” she added.

Tayshia Is Looking Forward to Doing Some Fun Things to Get Her Mind off of Missing Home

Tayshia revealed that she has some “fun things” planned for herself while she continues living on her own.

“I’m going to be doing a dream board, which I’m really excited about… I have some books that I brought that have just been sitting there that I haven’t read at all, so I’m going to dive into those a little bit. Chill. Bake,” she said.

Tayshia also addressed questions about why she doesn’t just hang out with Kaitlyn, since they are both in quarantine. Tayshia revealed that they don’t have cars, and there’s really no way for the women to get to one another. This suggests — and it appears this way in photos on their respective Instagram accounts — that Tayshia and Kaitlyn aren’t staying at the same resort at Katie and her guys. The two women appear to be staying in private houses, likely close by to the filming location.

The two women did get to spend time together on Monday, however, and it looks like they had a lot of fun!

