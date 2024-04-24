‘Bachelorette’ Star Prompts Pregnancy Speculation & Fan Confusion

Some fans of “The Bachelorette” felt confused after a former lead’s recent social media post. Tayshia Adams just attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the first time and more than a few of her Instagram followers misinterpreted the way she hyped the experience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Adams’ ‘Baby’ Reference Caused Confusion

On April 20, Adams shared an array of photos and videos highlighting her Coachella experience on her Instagram page. Her caption read, “baby’s first coachella🤎.”

Comments immediately started pouring in with some people asking Adams if she was pregnant. Others congratulated her on what they thought was a pregnancy announcement.

One fan asked, “Wait she’s preggo?!”

“Tayshia is pregnant? I didn’t know she was with anyone,” questioned another fan.

Someone else wondered, “You’re pregnant or you’re the baby?”

A different comment read, “You’re pregnant???? Congrats!!❤❤❤❤”

Adams responded to one comment with some clarification. “It’s me, hi! I’m the baby it’s me!”

“The amount of people thinking she’s pregnant because of the caption is, 🤯🤯🤯😂😂😂” commented another supporter.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star’s Coachella Look Earned High Praise From Fans

Adams’ post received a lot of love from fans who enjoyed seeing her embrace her first time experiencing Coachella.

“Love seeing you happy and thriving Tayshia,” a fan wrote.

Another lauded, “Living your best life. Get it!”

“You look completely joyful Tayshia baby,” read a different response.

“The Bachelorette” star wore a sheer, flowy white skirt along with a black bra and cropped vest. She also had a black purse, cowboy hat, belt, and cowboy boots.

The see-through skirt, and Adams’ overall look, received lots of positive commentary from “The Bachelorette” star’s followers.

A fan gushed, “Wow cute outfit & hair!!”

Another comment read, “That outfit is SUCH a dream!!!! I want this lewk all over me!!!”

“Babys skirt is completely see through and it looks beautiful, 🙌” praised someone else.

Adams Attended Coachella With a Gal Pal

Instagram Stories posted by Adams on April 22 indicated she was at Coachella in conjunction with events put together by Patron Tequila. In a TikTok video “The Bachelorette” star posted on April 22, she noted she attended Coachella with her “bestie,” Jamie Artsis.

As Us Weekly noted, Adams became “The Bachelorette” after appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” and trying to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Clare Crawley was initially cast to lead the 2020 season of “The Bachelorette.” When she thought she found love almost immediately with Dale Moss, Adams was brought in to continue filming.

Adams got engaged to Zac Clark in the finale of her “Bachelorette” run. The engagement lasted about a year before the couple ended their relationship.

Since their split, both Adams and Clark have kept their love lives fairly private.

Adams has been spotted with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson a number of times. Based on Gulbranson’s Instagram page, it doesn’t appear he attended Coachella.

Clark has been rumored to be involved with former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe.