DWTS Champ Spotted With Rumored Boyfriend in Public for 1st Time

Aformer “Dancing with the Stars” champion, and lead for “The Bachelorette,” has yet to publicly confirm she is in a new romance. However, rumors have been swirling that Kaitlyn Bristowe, the season 29 DWTS champ, started dating former “Bachelorette” winner from Tayshia Adams’ season Zac Clark.

The first somewhat solid glimpse into the pair’s rumored romance came when Bristowe had a housewarming New Year’s Eve party. Clark was in attendance, and many fans felt it seemed to be something of a “soft launch” of their romance. The two have not yet posted anything showing them together on their social media pages though.

However, a comment she left on a social media post of his, plus time spent in public together in New York City, seems to have provided the relationship confirmation fans had been waiting to see.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Spotted Kaitlyn Bristowe With Zac Clark in New York City

Despite social media posts showing Clark and Bristowe canoodling on New Year’s Eve, neither “Bachelorette” star specifically addressed the rumors they are dating. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion has addressed some of the drama that developed after her New Year’s Eve party, but she has not named Clark specifically.

On January 20, though, a fan spotted Bristowe in New York City with Clark. The fan posted a couple of photos on Reddit, and fans went wild.

The initial poster explained, “Was having a girls night in the west village when one of my friends spotted Kaitlyn and Zac at a corner table at the restaurant we were at.” The Redditor added, “They definitely saw us looking and glared at us a little LOL — super cozy/cuddly and started sitting on the same side of the booth at one point. Also taking a ton of self timers.”

“I like both of them so much as individuals. I don’t get it but I don’t hate it,” commented a fan. They continued, “I just want them to be happy so I hope they are!”

“Oh wow… ok so it’s fully confirmed. I wish them luck,” a Redditor wrote.

“I was living in my denial bubble, hoping this sheer mess wasn’t real all along, until now,” quipped another poster.

Multiple Signs Confirm a Connection Between Bristowe & Clark

Bristowe and Clark were also spotted together in NYC at another place. In that case, they were dancing together. The gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi shared a short video of the pair via their Instagram Stories, and it seems the pair was at a place called Houston Hall in New York City.

“Looks like two consenting adults having a nice evening,” suggested a Redditor.

“Happy looks so good on both of them,” noted someone else.

A different Reddit comment read, “KB looks happy & the hug at the end is cute! Idk where this relationship will go, but I’m here to watch it play out 🍿.”

Shortly before being spotted in New York City with Clark, Bristowe provided what appeared to be her first public social media interaction with Clark.

On January 18, Clark posted a video about using Vital Proteins. Shortly after the post went live, Bristowe commented, “‘Collagen’ got me. Influenced.”

The comment itself clearly wasn’t anything Earth-shattering. However, “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” fans quickly noticed it and started buzzing.

A flurry of comments in response to Bristowe’s note built up. “omg they’re dating,” one follower wrote. In response, someone else added, “I support this!!”

A post about Bristowe’s comment in “The Bachelor” subreddit generated a lot of activity too.

“We are not seeing anything they don’t want us to see. It’s all curated,” one Redditor suggested.

“I’m surprised so many people seem to think this is some serious relationship that is worthy of criticism,” noted another Redditor. “They seem to be just hanging out every month or so and having fun. Zero indication that this is a serious thing,” the poster continued.

Despite fan criticism over Bristowe dating Adams’ ex-fiancee, the “Dancing with the Stars” champ seems to be smitten with Clark, and vice versa. How serious will this relationship get? Fans think it’s messy, but they seem eager to stay tuned to see where it heads.